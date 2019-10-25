Thank you to Michele Norris for her excellent but painful reminder of our past disgraceful history [“Do not trifle with history,” op-ed, Oct. 24]. As she pointed out, lynching is also our recent history.

Words are powerful tools, and they do matter. It is not “political correctness” to avoid certain terms, as some people might suggest. It is important to be thoughtful in discourse. It is easy to toss out language such as lynching, or Holocaust or Nazi without regard to their deep meaning in history.