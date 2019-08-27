Regarding the Aug. 24 front-page article “A perilous new phase for spiraling U.S.-China trade war”:

Democrats need to be ready to work, mostly behind the scenes, with Republicans standing for reelection in 2020 who fear that a Trump-initiated recession will negatively influence their chances. The numbers of such Republicans are likely to increase over the next year. The trick will be to manage impeachment so Republicans can allow it to happen while blaming it on the Democrats.

R.M. Titus, Alexandria

