Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) speaks at a March 5 news conference in Little Rock with Seema Verma, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Kelly P. Kissel/AP)

Catherine Rampell’s Nov. 20 op-ed, “Let’s not follow Arkansas’s lead on Medicaid,” painted an unfair and incomplete picture of Arkansas Medicaid’s work and community-engagement program.

The requirements apply to people ages 30 to 49, a total of 99,000 clients. Of those, 60,000 are exempt. Arkansas contracted with AFMC to contact clients with step-by-step information to comply with work requirements. AFMC made more than 153,000 phone calls, and the Arkansas Department of Human Services sent multiple letters, emails and text messages to these clients. More than 13,300 couldn’t be located because they have not provided up-to-date information. Arkansas pays about $570 per month to cover clients who cannot be found, do not follow up on eligibility or no longer reside in Arkansas.

Work requirements are not new, unique or hard to meet. Spending a combined 80 hours a month being employed, educated, looking for work or volunteering meets the requirement. Enrollees can report work hours using a smartphone, tablet or computer. Clients may use a computer at one of 335 offices of the departments of Human Services and Workforce Services or public libraries. Department of Human Services county office and Workforce Services employees can assist clients, or clients can call, toll-free, and be transferred to their insurance carrier who can help them report.

Arkansans support this program as a serious attempt to connect clients with opportunities that improve their lives and serve as a path out of poverty. Arkansas should be commended for its efforts to add a helping hand up to the traditional handout.

Ray Hanley, Little Rock

The writer is president and chief executive officer of AFMC.