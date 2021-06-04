Whether the situation is really so urgent, or just paradoxical, depends on exactly what’s causing labor supply to lag. The main suspects include employee fears of getting the virus if they go back to work and emergency federal unemployment benefits of $300 per week, which make low-paying jobs in restaurants, hotels and theaters less attractive. Another oft-cited issue is a lack of child care because of school closings, but new research from economists Jason Furman and Melissa Kearney found that, burdensome as child-care problems were, “they do not appear to be a meaningful driver of the slow employment recovery.” Meanwhile, employers are being forced to raise wages and offer workers other inducements, which shows that there is an upside to the situation, often for those most in need of an economic boost.