Paul S. Mueller, Annapolis
If the wage stagnation in our country were not such a sad situation, Robert J. Samuelson’s effort to explain it would have made me laugh. Clearly, the disparity between wages among rank-and-file employees vs. management is intentionally structured to keep wages low and increase profits, which are diverted to management and shareholders. The workforce has been conditioned to accept this as normal and will continue to do so. If they don’t, their jobs will go where the labor force is even cheaper.
Mr. Samuelson, who seems flummoxed by this situation, need not be. All he needs to do is open his eyes to the obvious cause: greed.
Norman Dovberg, Reston