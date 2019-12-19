Robert J. Samuelson’s Dec. 16 op-ed, “The myth and reality of wage stagflation,” addressed the wealth and wages disparity in the United States, especially after the 2008 recession.

A major reason wages have stayed low for more than 60 percent of U.S. workers is the dramatic rise of the world’s global economy and the transfer of millions of jobs to foreign workers. Also, employers have paid less and less of workers’ health insurance premiums and asked their employees to pay more of the costs. Additionally, direct pensions used to be offered to nearly 40 percent of the workforce; that’s down to barely 10 percent, of which government workers are half. Union membership has declined from a high of nearly 40 percent of all workers down to 11 percent today. Meanwhile, the stock market has increased in value by percentages that make a small number of shareholders millionaires and billionaires. And housing, medical and education costs have increased by double-digit inflation for the past 20 or so years.

Paul S. Mueller, Annapolis

If the wage stagnation in our country were not such a sad situation, Robert J. Samuelson’s effort to explain it would have made me laugh. Clearly, the disparity between wages among rank-and-file employees vs. management is intentionally structured to keep wages low and increase profits, which are diverted to management and shareholders. The workforce has been conditioned to accept this as normal and will continue to do so. If they don’t, their jobs will go where the labor force is even cheaper.

Mr. Samuelson, who seems flummoxed by this situation, need not be. All he needs to do is open his eyes to the obvious cause: greed.

Norman Dovberg, Reston