A major reason wages have stayed low for more than 60 percent of U.S. workers is the dramatic rise of the world’s global economy and the transfer of millions of jobs to foreign workers. Also, employers have paid less and less of workers’ health insurance premiums and asked their employees to pay more of the costs. Additionally, direct pensions used to be offered to nearly 40 percent of the workforce; that’s down to barely 10 percent, of which government workers are half. Union membership has declined from a high of nearly 40 percent of all workers down to 11 percent today. Meanwhile, the stock market has increased in value by percentages that make a small number of shareholders millionaires and billionaires. And housing, medical and education costs have increased by double-digit inflation for the past 20 or so years.