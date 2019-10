Let us all cheer and rally around Ryan Zimmerman and his teammates for their spectacular achievements on the field. They are terrific players for whom we all should root hard.

Cheers also for The Post for its Oct. 25 story about how expensive the tickets are [“Even a baby shark can’t stomach World Series ticket prices,” Metro]. The average fan, including me, should not have to take out a home equity line of credit to see a baseball game. Boo on the ticket prices. For those who swallowed hard and paid those outrageous costs, you are living proof that P.T. Barnum was right.