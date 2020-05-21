Meanwhile, one of USCIS’s crucial functions, administering the oath of allegiance to new citizens, has come to a crashing halt. Granted, the pandemic is to blame for the suspension of public citizenship ceremonies, in which 60,000 immigrants — fully screened, interviewed and approved — raise their right hands each month. But as columnist Catherine Rampell pointed out on the opposite page last week, the agency offers no convincing explanation for why it cannot do the job online, by mail or telephonically. Federal law specifically allows immediate administrative naturalizations, in place of the usual ceremonies, when required by “exigent circumstances relating to travel or employment.” If a pandemic is not such an “exigent circumstance,” then the law has no meaning.

Often at naturalization ceremonies, the new citizens are told that voting is their greatest privilege and responsibility. But with the ceremonies frozen and USCIS sitting on its hands, more than 140,000 would-be citizens have already been kept from registering to vote, a total that grows by 2,100 daily.

USCIS has been a key cog in the Trump administration’s anti-immigration machinery, so it’s fair to suspect the agency is less than intent on finding workarounds that would enable naturalizations to go ahead. Statutory language mandates that oaths of allegiance for new citizens proceed “frequently and at regular intervals.” The agency ignores that provision while noting that federal regulations require that the oath be taken “in person.” In that apparent conflict between law and regulation, the law should prevail, and online ceremonies would facilitate that.

The various logistical hurdles to remote or virtual naturalization — ensuring that applicants turn in their green cards before receiving their certificates of naturalization, for instance — could be resolved if officials were determined to find solutions. But USCIS is the same agency that has thrown countless impediments in the paths of other immigrants.

Those impediments, among many others, very likely contributed to the agency’s parlous financial circumstances even before the pandemic arrived. Many prospective legal permanent residents, well aware that a new rule would disqualify them if they were judged likely to need food stamps, subsidized housing or other public benefits, decided not to apply for green cards. Every lost application means lost revenue for USCIS. Little wonder it has announced its intention to hoist fees for a variety of services and applicants — including naturalization, which would soar to $1,170 from the current rate of $725.

America’s brand and greatness have derived from welcoming immigrants with open arms. By doing the opposite, the nation is diminished.

