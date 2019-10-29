My wife and I and our children and adult grandchildren will vote for whomever the Democrats select as their candidate in the 2020 election. However, we all have this queasy feeling that none of the current contenders can beat President Trump. Most of them just talk about the goodies they will give the public when they are in office, ignoring the costs and the fact that none of it is even possible without a concurring Senate. They just come across as panderers. What we need is a candidate who has already earned the respect of most Americans and who will bring us all together. The person who immediately comes to mind is former defense secretary Jim Mattis. Who can persuade him to run?