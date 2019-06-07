Kathleen Parker’s June 5 op-ed, “God save the queen,” was wholly antithetical to everything this country stands for. While Ms. Parker appeared captivated by royalty, I find the idea that one’s birthright sets one above other humans repugnant. Queen Elizabeth II obtained her position through no accomplishments of her own, but merely because her father died. She has little real political power and is just an unelected figurehead for the British people. Contrast that with the elected president of the United States, who is considered the most powerful individual in the world. Even those who dislike President Trump must admit that, before being elected, he had major personal accomplishments, such as constructing huge buildings throughout the world that will stand long after his passing.

I more admire the president’s staff of ordinary, hard-working Americans whom Ms. Parker mocked than the lesser British royals of high birth and little accomplishment she extolled.

Dave Palmer, Rockville