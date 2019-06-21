Different articles on successive days in The Post — “Saving face” [Outlook, June 16] and “Life of Reilly moves into its third act ” [Sports, June 17] — had an important similarity, but an equally important divergence, both around the subject of President Trump as liar and cheat. Jonathan Greenberg, in “Saving face,” demonstrated powerfully how Mr. Trump perpetrated the massive hoax that he was a titanic business success. The Sports article reported that Rick Reilly’s book “Commander in Cheat” reveals Mr. Trump as a shameless golf cheat.

Mr. Reilly asserted that avid golfers will despise this dishonesty and act on it to oppose Mr. Trump: “My Dad was a lifelong Republican, but I don’t know if he’d vote for this guy knowing how he cheats at golf.”

Mr. Greenberg showed journalists and financial analysts working diligently on investigating Mr. Trump. However, he glossed over how their senior executives abetted the fraud. Repeatedly, Mr. Greenberg cited “bullying,” “intimidation” and “threatening.” Executives were portrayed as helpless victims of those tactics — corrupting news stories, firing people for honest reports. Mr. Greenberg said that with such tactics Mr. Trump “compromised the truth-telling capacity of Forbes magazine, the Wall Street Journal, TV broadcasters, Arthur Andersen and casino analysts on Wall Street.” That’s it? He “bullied” them? Is that how Attorney General John Mitchell compromised the truth-telling capacity of The Post, by “intimidating” Ben Bradlee? Maybe those executives will eschew spinelessness if some Sunday at their country club they learn with shock that Mr. Trump cheats at golf.

Michael Scott, Arlington

Read more letters to the editor.