As several presenters alluded, only one actor of color was nominated in the major acting categories. Men dominated directing and technical nominations.
Even though “Parasite” received numerous awards, there is still much to be done to address the lack of diversity not only in awards shows but also in the country. The Oscars is a window into the persistently pervasive social injustice in this country; it’s time we recognize its power and take action against racism and sexism masking themselves as progress.
Medha Gupta, Herndon