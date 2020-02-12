The Feb. 10 front-page article “Oscars shocker: S. Korean film wins best picture” noted that in an Academy Awards ceremony “shadowed by criticism about the lack of diversity in the major acting categories,” the South Korean movie “ ‘Parasite’ became the first film to win with an entirely Asian cast. It was one of only 11 films not in English to have been nominated for best picture in the history of the Oscars.” Although, at face value, the recognition and widespread critical acclaim at the Oscars for “Parasite” seem extremely progressive, it’s plausible that this recognition was simply both damage control and a way to hide the fact that racism and sexism continue to be inherent in the film industry.