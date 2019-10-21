Regarding the Oct. 17 front-page article “The Nats: A team that changed D.C. now wins its love”:

Baseball is fun in the District these days. The Nationals are the darlings of the city. The city is on its way to the World Series after an 86-year drought. And while credit should go to the players, manager and ownership group, it also would be appropriate and fitting to recognize Anthony A. Williams, who maybe more than any other non-team individual deserves credit for making this happen.

As mayor, he battled the D.C. Council and other community leaders to bring baseball back to the city. He was accused of wasting taxpayers’ money, catering to the rich suburbs and ignoring pressing social needs in his quest for a team. Despite political and personal attacks, he stayed the course and kept his vision of what baseball could mean to the community. With a successful franchise now in place, it is time to recognize his singular contribution. My suggestion would be that the section of Half Street between M Street and the center field gate of the stadium be named “Tony Williams Way.” If this is too much, then it would be a fitting honor for the former mayor to throw out the first pitch in a World Series home game next weekend. It would be a well-deserved recognition for his role in bringing baseball fans such joy this fall.

Michael Henry, College Park

AD
AD