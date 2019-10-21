As mayor, he battled the D.C. Council and other community leaders to bring baseball back to the city. He was accused of wasting taxpayers’ money, catering to the rich suburbs and ignoring pressing social needs in his quest for a team. Despite political and personal attacks, he stayed the course and kept his vision of what baseball could mean to the community. With a successful franchise now in place, it is time to recognize his singular contribution. My suggestion would be that the section of Half Street between M Street and the center field gate of the stadium be named “Tony Williams Way.” If this is too much, then it would be a fitting honor for the former mayor to throw out the first pitch in a World Series home game next weekend. It would be a well-deserved recognition for his role in bringing baseball fans such joy this fall.