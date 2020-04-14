This two-time murderer who pleaded insanity for the first killing was released from St. Elizabeths Hospital after 17 years. How did this person obtain a gun? The April 10 report of U.S. coronavirus deaths set the number at about 18,000. But this year there will probably be more than 36,000 gun deaths (and 100,000 gun injuries), according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
If we could dedicate a fraction of the media coverage given to the pandemic to the sources of gun violence and publish the names of the self-described “responsible” gun owners and sellers who are a major cause of such tragedies, perhaps we would finally get effective legislation from the federal government. But we need the media to pursue this. Will it ever happen?
Karen W. Parnicky, Reston