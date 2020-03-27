The grim realities of the internment camps for U.S. citizens and noncitizens of Japanese descent during World War II, and Roosevelt turning away nearly 1,000 immigrant Jews fleeing Nazi Germany, resonate a little too profoundly today. Roosevelt expanded the federal government for good, creating Social Security, but contrived numerous programs of seemingly redundant purposes (a Works Progress Administration and a Public Works Administration?) that his biographer suggests were intended to cause confusion so that he could be the final decision-maker.
Most disturbing was Roosevelt’s derailing the 1933 London Economic Conference because of a fateful belief that he would stick with “America First” rather than entangling our country with an economically ailing world overseas.
Roosevelt rarely did anything that did not place the people he was elected to serve in the forefront. He was not, however, beyond pettiness and political gamesmanship that today seem shallow and unwarranted. According to Mr. Meacham, “[Joe] Biden is no Roosevelt.” As often happens among revered historical figures, Roosevelt was no Roosevelt. I hope the former vice president will be stepping into Roosevelt’s shoes. If he does, he will find that they are not nearly as big as history suggests.
Joe Palka, Gaithersburg