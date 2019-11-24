It was hard enough to watch the hearings that took place in the House of Representatives last week. At center stage was the insult to decency in the histrionics toward witnesses exhibited by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and injury to the rule of law detailed in the testimony that described the president’s subversion of our foreign policy for personal gain. But if you were watching the coverage, rather than just listening to it, there was something else disturbing in plain view. Plastic water bottles in front of every member and every witness [“Diplomat acknowledges ‘quid pro quo,’ ” front page, Nov. 21].