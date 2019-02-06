Lauren Clark, who was tackled and groped by a man while jogging in Washington in September 2018, poses for a portrait at The Post. (Carolyn Van Houten/Associated Press)

I was appalled by the light punishment Jayro Cruz got for his multiple indecent assaults and aggravated battery of women, as reported in the Feb. 3 front-page article “Seeking justice, on her terms.” Ten days in jail spread out over his days off as a chef is an insult to the women he violated. Because of how Mr. Cruz’s crimes were categorized, he did not have to register as a sex offender, victimizing the women a second time.

I can assure you that if he had been convicted at a court-martial, he would have been sentenced to at least a year in jail. He would have served at least three months in jail and received a punitive discharge that would have stripped him of his veterans’ benefits. He also would have been required to register as a sex offender and placed in the federal database.

Wayne L. Johnson, Alexandria

The writer is retired from the Navy's Judge Advocate General's Corps.