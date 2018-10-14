Regarding the Oct. 9 editorial “Earth may have no tomorrow”:

It is difficult for an individual to grasp how he or she can contribute to a worldwide 1.5- or 2-degree goal, much less the difference between the two. However, he or she can protest deleterious local community actions. The editorial provided an example: “Forests would have to be preserved and expanded.” Arlington County is going in the opposite direction. Here’s the hypocrisy: The county board adopted a Climate Action Resolution in June 2017.

A recent detailed letter to the county board from a county resident and former longtime county consultant, chiefly as a botanical consultant who assisted with the development of the county’s Natural Resource Management Plan, said, “Arlington, probably more than any other D.C. region jurisdiction, has become a war zone of needless but rampant clearing of many of its surviving and healthy old-age, remnant forest trees. The majority of these trees are being lost through poorly planned infill projects, where every living thing is razed on the site” in the name of erecting large-footprint homes.

With regard to the denuding of county property, he referred to “the mystifying removal of similar old-age canopy trees on county land,” such as the proposed removal of more than 100 mature trees next to Lubber Run as part of the Lubber Run Community Center replacement project. “Does Arlington have the world’s most clueless and detached planners?” he asked.

We cannot influence China’s factory emissions. We can influence the headlong decimation of oaks and hickories in our communities.

Steve Barlas, Arlington