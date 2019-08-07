In their Aug. 4 Local Opinions essay, “There’s a way to decriminalize prostitution without putting women at risk,” Tina Frundt and Yasmin Vafa recommended decriminalizing prostitution according to the Equality Model. While I support decriminalizing sex work, decriminalizing the act of selling while not decriminalizing the act of buying hardly seems like equality. It brings to mind the current state of marijuana sales in the District, in which using is okay but buying is not. Would the Equality Model similarly have us evolve to a situation in which we are buying $200 T-shirts and getting value-added services free?

Kevin Campbell, Springfield

