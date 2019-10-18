The confessional state, Catholic or otherwise, fails not only theologically but also practically. As any good leadership training program would teach, good leaders strive not merely to obtain their people’s “compliance” but also to win their “commitment.” Such commitment cannot be forced; it must be earned.

So if Mr. Barr and other conservatives want to bring about the “traditional moral order,” it won’t do to force compliance through the coercive power of the state, plotting behind closed doors. They need to get out in public and earn people’s commitment by convincing them.