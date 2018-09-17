I appreciated Michael Gerson’s Sept. 11 op-ed, “A sad case of spiritual blindness,” which drew attention to a recent “Statement on Social Justice and the Gospel” issued by conservative evangelical Christians. Reading the statement that decries as “heresy” an “elevation of nonessentials,” it is remarkable that the one word even the most secular of opponents may respect as essential to Christianity — namely, love — is absent. The “statement on social justice” not only fails to define what it means by social justice — kind of an ironic, postmodernist move by pastors that condemn postmodernism and any theory they do not understand — but also forgets the only reason for the Gospels to mean “good news.”

Love, as spelled out in Christ’s Sermon on the Mount , is a practical ideal all can admire and learn to live. The roots of that sermon might be traced to a succinct definition of social justice offered in the Bible, found in Jeremiah 22:16: “He defended the cause of the poor and needy, and so all went well. ‘Is that not what it means to know Me?’ declares the Lord.” By contrast, their statement neglects even mention of “the poor and needy,” so one can ask what cause these pastors serve: faith on Earth, the human community, or their own egos?

Michael Barr, Washington