Richard Diamond, in his March 17 Local Opinions essay, “Stop Virginia’s speed camera shakedown,” demonstrated an impressive ability to twist and twiddle just to avoid speaking the truth: Drivers break the law and endanger the lives of others when they speed.

We can argue about the ethics and the morality of speed cameras and never reach a consensus, but you can’t argue with data. Countless studies have shown that lowering speed limits leads to fewer accidents (and therefore fewer injuries and deaths). And countless studies have also demonstrated that if a deterrent (i.e., financial penalty) is associated with a dangerous behavior (i.e., exceeding the speed limit), people are more likely to discontinue that dangerous behavior.

If people modified their behavior to follow the law, fines wouldn’t be necessary, but that’s not the world we live in. I witness shockingly dangerous behavior by motorists every day on my commute on the region’s roads. I see drivers routinely use their cars like weapons. The “Mad Max” movie might have been entertaining fare for some, but I prefer to live in a civilized society in which I don’t have to risk my life just to drive to work. Laws make our society safer, and for laws to be effective, they must have penalties.

Regardless of where you stand on the use of speed cameras, there is an easy way to stop worrying about them ever again. Drive the speed limit.

Pat McVicker, Gaithersburg