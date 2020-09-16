A chorus of advocates raised the alarm earlier this summer about a looming shortage of poll workers. The danger was clear: Polls are largely staffed by people over the age of 60, and the still-raging coronavirus poses greater risk to older Americans. Experts warned of mass poll-worker shortages that could have devastating effects on an already complex election.
Reports of worker shortages from primary elections in several states this year underscored this looming challenge. Most worrying is the prospect that jurisdictions that are unable to recruit enough workers will be forced to close a number of polling stations, leading to longer lines at consolidated stations. In a primary election earlier this year, Milwaukee reduced its number of polling locations from 180 to five in the face of worker shortages. Unsurprisingly, the five that remained were plagued by lines that stretched for blocks.
Fortunately, unlike many problematic aspects of election administration, a poll-worker shortage has a simple fix: Younger Americans can step up to relieve the traditionally older workforce. This elegant solution has been articulated and amplified to great effect, most notably by the Power the Polls campaign, a collaboration of nonprofits and businesses whose efforts to recruit poll workers have been boosted by a number of celebrities. The campaign’s work has contributed to a surge of new poll workers around the country.
These encouraging reports should not invite complacency. Not everyone who applies will complete their training, and we don’t know what the attrition rate will be with an influx of new poll workers. A continuing flow of applicants will allow officials to select the workers who best meet their jurisdictions’ needs. It can be especially valuable for those who speak languages other than English to step up to assist voters who need language assistance. Most importantly, elections officials must decide in advance how many polling locations to operate, so having an abundance of applicants early on can help officials keep as many locations open as possible. Americans who are able should still apply to work the polls.
Read more: