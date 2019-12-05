The photograph accompanying the Dec. 1 Metro article “Vision Zero growing as tool to cut road deaths” depicted what is wrong with many pedestrians. There is a visible crosswalk directly behind the students who are trying to cross a busy road. It might not have automatic crossing signals, but it is marked.

Younger pedestrians need to follow the common-sense rules of being near a road: Pay attention, cross where marked, stay off your phone, and move at a brisk pace.

At the high school where I teach, students move across even the parking lot as if cars will magically miss them. As parents, we need to teach our children to follow the rules starting at a young age.

Yes, motorists need to be aware, but it is a societal issue and one that cannot make pedestrians the supreme elements of traffic.

Mary Anne Martin, Winchester, Va.