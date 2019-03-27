Chef Jacques Pépin, a favorite of my mother, who watched him on television either with or without Julia Child, always brought passion and humor to his cooking. My mother said his love for life was evident in everything he did and that it was a great example of how to live your life. I read his book “The Apprentice,” which I often recommend to others, and his love for life and cooking is evident.

His defense of the egg in his March 24 op-ed, “There’s no such thing as a bad egg,” showed his passion for the food that allowed his family to survive some very hard times in post-World War II France.

My father used to tell me stories of how, after he put his infantry company down for the evening in the march across France, he would have wine, eggs and some bread that the locals would share with the soldiers.

Mr. Pépin reminded me of both of my parents, hard workers who lived through extreme times but who remembered the good in all of the bad. I am enjoying my eggs today with even more delight as I continue to ensure I take my statins daily. My egg-eating parents both lived to 91 years old, but I am hedging my bets.

Dan Hughes, Potomac Falls