

Two State Department officers traveled in April to Bangladesh refugee camps to document the accounts of Rohingya and the official campaign to kill them and push them out of Myanmar. (Dar Yasin/AP)

Daniel Baer served as U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe from 2013 to 2017. He’s a diplomatic fellow at the University of Denver’s Josef Korbel School.

In late 2016, reports of widespread violence emerged from Rakhine State in western Myanmar, just across a narrow sleeve of water from Bangladesh. There had been clashes between the Rakhine Buddhists and the Muslim Rohingya before, but this time there were allegations of attempted ethnic cleansing supported by Myanmar’s infamous military.

The government, including Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, described the situation as an internal matter, dismissing some of the most disturbing reports. Still, over the past two years, human rights organizations and journalists have continued to chronicle horrors, and the government has continued to deny them — both in Myanmar, where anti-Rohingya hatred is ubiquitous, and in the international community.

We might live in an age when the president of the United States routinely denies facts for political ends, but just as in previous eras, for the most vulnerable in the world — for those who are victims of human depravity — verification of facts about their suffering is the only chance for a lifeline, and for some measure of justice. And despite the damage that President Trump has done to our role as an advocate for universal values, the various departments and agencies of the U.S. government continue to collectively render an unmatched global footprint. This gives us the power to do a great deal. It also gives us superior knowledge. In situations where the truth about what is happening is in dispute, the United States is capable of collecting information that brings clarity. We are more capable of knowing what is actually happening in the world at any given time — and of corroborating the reporting of journalists, international organizations, other governments and private citizens — than any other entity on Earth.

We’ve leveraged that knowledge to drive action in the past, and we certainly could now in the case of Myanmar. Why haven’t we?

Here’s an example of how we have done it before. When I was deputy assistant secretary of state for human rights in the first term of the Obama administration, there had been a long-standing concern about the hundreds of political prisoners held by the military dictatorship in Myanmar. We received lists of prisoners from Suu Kyi’s political party, the National League for Democracy. (The first time I met with Suu Kyi — in the home where she had been held under house arrest in Yangon — we discussed her narrow definition of “political prisoners,” which included mainly NLD faithful.)

We received lists of prisoners from dissidents and underground civil society groups inside Myanmar. We received them from exiles and advocacy groups. The problem was that although the lists were often overlapping, they weren’t the same.

We concluded that if we wanted to press the government to release political prisoners, we needed to have a list we had confidence in, which meant we needed to build it ourselves. So we deployed a State Department officer to Yangon.

Over weeks, with the assistance of translators and others, she held scores of underground meetings with families and activists. She went painstakingly, name by name, through the various lists. She learned who had died, who had been moved from one prison to another, who was listed differently on different lists.

Out of many lists, and a lot of firsthand research, we made one list that the U.S. government felt was as accurate as possible. In September 2011, Assistant Secretary Mike Posner and I presented the list to Myanmar’s delegation at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. We asked for the release of every prisoner on the list, asked for a process to review any disputed names and made clear that we would raise these prisoners repeatedly at the highest levels in future engagements between our governments. In the ensuing two years, the overwhelming majority of the political prisoners on that list — well over 1,000 people — were released.

Fast-forward to today. Last month, the United Nations released a report that classified the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Rohingya in Rakhine as genocide and called for military leaders to stand trial. Since then, two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for their reporting on Rakhine. Their imprisonment is in violation of international human rights law. In yet another disappointing move in her multiyear fall from grace, Suu Kyi, once the darling of the international community and a hero to many (including me), has defended the sentencing.

But once again, the United States has firsthand reporting. Just as we did seven years ago, the State Department did its own homework. In April, two State Department officers traveled to refugee camps in Bangladesh to quietly document the accounts of Rohingya and the official campaign to kill them and push them out of Myanmar.

The officers engaged a team of senior legal experts from 11 countries working as investigators. Using a rigorous methodology to conduct random sampling, the team conducted more than 1,000 interviews, producing 15,000 pages of data that was carefully coded and analyzed. In the end, State Department officials prepared a bone-chilling and stomach-churning report that corroborates many of the factual findings of the United Nations, international human rights organizations and journalists.

The report was ready for release by early August, but then rumors about it and the implications of its findings started to circulate. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, angered by leaks, postponed the release indefinitely. On Monday, facing increasing pressure from Capitol Hill to release the report — the existence of which was widely known — he relented, and hastily ordered it released on the State Department website.

Pompeo has been strong on calling out the violent campaign against the Rohingya — he deserves credit for that, and it is good that the report has now been released. However, one wonders whether his annoyance at last month’s rumors got the better of him and prevented him from fully leveraging a report of this quality and scope.

Posted on a hard-to-find part of the State Department website, it was not accompanied by a statement of policy. No demand for the release of the Reuters journalists. No call for the notorious military in Myanmar to be brought under civilian rule. No legal determination to accompany the United Nation’s genocide assessment, no plan to work with partners to pursue accountability. No statement of how this will shape U.S. engagement with Myanmar going forward. Nary a tweet.

Deploying American knowledge is deploying American power, and to deploy it without a clear purpose and strategy is to underplay a strong hand.

[‘My’ Burma was a lie woven from the nationalist nostalgia of its exiles]

On Wednesday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a scheduled hearing on the Rohingya. Though he has been a voice for human rights in Myanmar and elsewhere, since Trump’s election, committee Chairman Edward R. Royce (R-Calif.) has not distinguished himself in requiting his responsibility to provide oversight of the State Department.

For this hearing, there is no Trump administration witness; former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren and my former Obama administration colleague Stephen Pomper are the only two witnesses. Pompeo should take the opportunity this report offers to advance U.S. foreign policy. He could start by calling Royce (or his counterpart in the Senate, Bob Corker) and offering a senior State Department representative for a follow-up hearing next week.

We’ve shared with the world what the United States knows. Now it’s time to say what we will do about it.