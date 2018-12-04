Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything

The most important bilateral meeting at the G-20 summit over the weekend was President Trump’s dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to Trump, the meeting went really, really well. The president tweeted that, “China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S. Currently the tariff is 40%.” And he didn’t stop there!

My meeting in Argentina with President Xi of China was an extraordinary one. Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward! Very good things will happen. We are dealing from great strength, but China likewise has much to gain if and when a deal is completed. Level the field! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

Farmers will be a a very BIG and FAST beneficiary of our deal with China. They intend to start purchasing agricultural product immediately. We make the finest and cleanest product in the World, and that is what China wants. Farmers, I LOVE YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

I know this will come as a shock to longtime Spoiler Alerts readers, but there may be a small gap between what Trump tweeted and what actually was agreed to in Argentina. Bloomberg News noted that there was a sizable gap between the official U.S. readout and the official Chinese readout. And Bloomberg News’s Shawn Donnan reported that Trump’s specific claim of a reduction in Chinese tariffs on autos should not have been that specific: “President Donald Trump left his top advisers scrambling on Monday to explain a trade deal he claimed he’d struck with China to reduce tariffs on U.S. cars exported to the country — an agreement that doesn’t exist on paper and hasn’t been confirmed in Beijing.” Donnan noted that, “the White House provided no additional information, and in a briefing in Beijing a few hours later, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry declined to comment on any changes to car tariffs.”

So, to sum up, it is far from clear whether anything was achieved beyond freezing the trade conflict for another 90 days.

This appears to be the gist of my Post colleague Anna Fifield’s reporting as well:

China seems to have a markedly different view of the trade war cease-fire reached with the Trump administration over the weekend, with state media outlets making no mention Monday of a 90-day time frame or a reduction in tariffs on imported U.S. cars — or indeed any specifics about buying more American products. That raises the prospect that the two sides have come away from their meeting in Buenos Aires, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, with very different ideas about what comes next. “Do we have another Singapore summit, where the North Korean delegation went home with a very different set of perspectives?” asked Paul Haenle, an Asia adviser to presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama now running the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center in Beijing. He was referring to the June summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which seemed to produce different definitions of the word “denuclearization.”

The callback to the Singapore summit is noteworthy, as it reflects this White House’s broader negotiating style. The script is by now rather familiar:

1) Trump dislikes the status quo with a particular country, starts tweeting about it, threatens to take disruptive actions.

2) The target country shrugs its shoulders

3) Trump orders that the disruptive actions be taken.

4) The target retaliates, amps up its rhetoric, and nonetheless signals a willingness to negotiate.

5) At some point, Trump expresses a willingness to meet with the target leader.

6) The meeting between the two leaders is declared a success, proclamations are made. Crisis deferred!

7) No follow-up details are developed.

8) Both sides bog down trying to convert the summit declaration into a workable plan.

9) Go back to Step 1.

Even the Trump administration’s more successful negotiations, such as the renegotiated KORUS and NAFTA deals, wound up with very minimal changes from the status quo ante. It is far from clear whether either renegotiation was worth the opportunity costs of all the Sturm und Drang. Because it is becoming increasingly obvious that Donald Trump is a bad negotiator and has a mostly bad negotiating team surrounding him.

There is little reason to believe that the China negotiations will be any different. Consider Politico’s Megan Cassella and Caitlin Oprysko’s report on assigning U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer — one of the few on Trump’s economic team with any past negotiating experience — as the point person for China. To some, this is a sign that the negotiations are getting real. But this part of the Politico story stood out to me:

[Peter] Navarro, who is one of the staunchest voices for a tough stance on China, also sought to emphasize that the Trump administration is focused on seeing structural changes and that it will not hesitate to impose higher tariffs if China does not meet the set deadline. “At the end of the day the understanding coming out of that room was very clear: 90 days,” Navarro said. “At the end of the 90 days we have actual structural changes that will yield actual, immediate, verifiable results.”

With the caveat that Navarro says dumb things on a regular basis, I don’t see how anything defined as “structural” can be settled in 90 days. Any actual structural change would take a hell of a lot longer than three months to negotiate; otherwise it would not really be a structure.

Three months from now, it is highly likely that the can will be kicked down the road again. And once again, we must marvel at an administration that always eats its dessert first.