

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III leaves a meeting in Washington in June 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Marcy Wheeler is an independent journalist who writes about national security and civil liberties.

For almost a year, journalists and commentators have filled the lulls between actions taken by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III by speculating about the report he is obligated to write under the regulation governing his appointment. When will the report come out? What did Rudolph W. Giuliani mean when he promised he’d write a “rebuttal” to it on President Trump’s behalf? Can acting attorney general Matt Whitaker — whom Trump seems to have named to the job in a bid to exert more control over Mueller — prevent the report from being made public, effectively burying whatever the investigation has found?

But Mueller has already been submitting his report, piece by piece, in “speaking indictments” and other charging documents. He has left parts of it hiding in plain sight in court dockets of individuals and organizations he has prosecuted.

A “speaking indictment” is a court filing by prosecutors that tells a story beyond just laying out the overt acts needed to support a criminal charge. Mueller has been doing this not just in indictments, but in filings accompanying plea agreements and other normally unremarkable documents.

Mueller’s most traditional use of speaking indictments can be seen in two filings charging Russians for conduct during the 2016 election — employees of a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin who trolled American voters on social media, then officers with the GRU, a Russian military intelligence agency, who stole emails and documents from Democratic Party targets. Since 2014, when it used an indictment against Chinese military hackers to embarrass China for its intellectual property theft, the Justice Department has increasingly used such detailed indictments to accuse other nation-states of hacking U.S. targets. Since then, it has used the same tactic against Iranians, Russians and North Koreans working for their governments, as well. Following that same pattern, Mueller’s indictments provided enough explanation of how investigators broke through digital efforts to obscure the hackers’ and trolls’ true identities to credibly charge the Russian entities without having to publicly expose classified intelligence.

[Did Trump obstruct justice in public on Monday?]

Even while laying out the proof that Russians were behind the 2016 attacks, however, the indictments said more, weaving in details of how Trump and his associates interacted with the attackers. The February indictment of the Putin-linked Internet Research Agency, for example, described three unnamed Trump campaign officials in Florida interacting with Russian trolls who were setting up real-world events. The GRU indictment described how Russian hackers seemingly responded to Trump’s July 2016 statement, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 [Hillary Clinton] emails that are missing,” by launching a new assault on targets close to his opponent. The same indictment described how people later identified as Trump political adviser Roger Stone and Stone’s associate Lee Stranahan interacted with the GRU-run persona, Guccifer 2.0 — in the latter case, even arranging to review helpful documents ahead of time.

Far more unusual than these speaking indictments, however, were the almost 40 pages of exhibits Mueller released when Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, entered into his ill-fated plea agreement in September. The documents, which would have been introduced had he gone to trial in Washington on federal charges accusing him of hiding his work as an agent for the Ukrainian government, were ostensibly presented in the plea as proof that Manafort had lied in 2016 and 2017 when he said he had no documents relating to the work he did for former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.

But the documents serve just as well as a prequel to the story Mueller will eventually tell about Manafort’s work for Trump in 2016.

The exhibits describe how Manafort used elaborate cutouts to accuse Yanukovych’s opponent, Yulia Tymoshenko, of criminal deeds: “My goal is to plant some stink on Tymo.” Russian-run bots made similar accusations against Clinton in 2016. Other exhibits describe how Manafort accused Yanukovych’s female opponent of criminal intent even though his handpicked lawyers told him she had none. When Manafort’s client Trump used the same tactic, he didn’t even bother with cutouts, instead riling up mobs of supporters to chant “Lock her up!” based on false claims Clinton deliberately received classified information on her home server.

[I worked for Paul Manafort. He's always lacked a moral compass.]

Mueller’s filings also show how, while lobbying for Ukraine, Manafort made a concerted effort to argue that sanctions for human rights abuses would backfire. Questions surrounding a June 9, 2016, meeting at which Russians asked Donald Trump Jr. to end sanctions on Russia remain a central focus of Mueller’s investigation. Finally, documents seized from Manafort’s home describe how, in 2010 and 2012, he made elaborate advance preparations to claim electoral irregularities to discredit adverse election results. Trump and longtime Manafort associate Stone made similar efforts to “Stop the Steal” in 2016, efforts which paralleled Russian-backed efforts.

All these exhibits were overkill for their stated legal purpose — given Manafort’s plea, Mueller didn’t actually have to present that much evidence to prove he was guilty. But they laid out a rich story of how the tactics Manafort perfected while working for a corrupt Russian-backed oligarch in Ukraine were the same ones he used to get billionaire Trump elected in 2016.

Mueller’s most recent bombshell filing looked like it, too, was legal overkill. Last week, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. That single count of false statements won’t add much, if any, prison time to the federal money laundering and campaign finance charges Cohen already pleaded guilty to in New York — particularly not when taking into account the fact that Cohen has been cooperating with Mueller’s team since even before that plea.

But by filing the new plea, Mueller got the opportunity to reveal additional details of the story about the 2016 election. Significantly, Cohen’s plea documents show that Trump knew he stood to benefit financially from his ties to Russia when his son accepted that meeting with Russians offering election-year assistance in conjunction with a request for sanctions relief. The documents also show that Cohen planned a trip to Russia to advance the deal immediately after that June 9, 2016, meeting.

That said, Mueller hasn’t always shown his cards when submitting new filings. Along with a sentencing memo recommending that former national security adviser Michael Flynn serve no prison time for his guilty plea to making false statements, Mueller also submitted an addendum laying out the “several ongoing investigations” (which appear to be one separate criminal investigation, a “range of issues” involved in Mueller’s investigation and possibly one more matter) that Flynn discussed with prosecutors during 19 meetings over the last year. Yet every time the addendum introduces the most interesting bits — such as which “firsthand witnesses” decided “to be forthcoming with the [special counsel’s office] and cooperate” after Flynn did so — it redacts the substantive details.

All this storytelling comes before Friday’s big reveal, when Mueller will submit some kind of document — possibly even a new indictment — laying out the lies that Manafort allegedly told prosecutors when he was supposed to be cooperating. Earlier reporting has laid out what some of those lies may be: Prosecutors reportedly argue Manafort continued to hide some of his political work and, more importantly, details of his business ties with a man, Konstantin Kilimnik, they’ve alleged has ties to the same Russian intelligence agency that hacked Democratic targets.

But Mueller’s team could finally reveal a far more inflammatory detail: whether they have proof that Trump knew of the meeting his son accepted with Russians offering dirt on Clinton. That’s a question to which Trump’s denial, submitted even as his lawyers continued to compare notes with Manafort, may have been crafted to match the testimony of his former campaign adviser. And if Manafort lied about that fact, then he may have lulled Trump into doing so as well.

Read more:

Trump says collusion isn’t a crime. He’s right. It’s actually many crimes.

Trump’s real problem is that he obstructed justice, and Mueller can prove it

Trump’s lawyers say he’s above the law. They clearly don’t understand it.