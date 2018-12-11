Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything

It’s December, which means it’s time to garner nominations for the 2018 Albies!

This is an annual list I started 10 years ago when I was blogging at Foreign Policy. My criteria for an Albie are as follows:

I’m talking about any book, journal article, magazine piece, working paper, op-ed or blog post published in the calendar year [about the politics of the global economy] that made you rethink how the world works in such a way that you will never be able to “unthink” the argument.

Actually, my definition is even more small-c catholic than that; past Albie winners have included such works as the film “Margin Call,” Sarah Kendzior’s Twitter feed and Michael Gove’s denunciation of experts on BBC. So the argument does not need to appear in a peer-reviewed journal or university press book — though it should be noted that those aren’t bad things, either. The argument just needs to be clear and compelling — which is harder to do with respect to the global political economy than you might think.

The Albie is named in honor of Albert O. Hirschman, author of “Exit, Voice, and Loyalty,” “The Passions and the Interests,” “National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade” and other stellar and provocative books.

To get a sense of what I’m talking about, check out last year’s Albie winners.

It is safe to say that 2018 was not a boring year for students of world politics or political economy — there’s a lot to choose from. So go ahead and propose an Albie nomination in the comments. Winners will be announced, as always, at the end of December.