Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything

In November 2017, as the #MeToo movement was in full roar, I queried female friends and colleagues who work in national security circles to ask them about their experiences in the workplace. They had all served in D.C. at some point in the last decade, and they had all achieved some measure of professional success. This meant that my sample was biased in favor of those who survived the gauntlet of being young, female, and interested in national security and foreign policy -- and thrived.

My chief takeaway from their responses was that these women had been unfairly taxed:

What struck me was the ongoing tax that most of these women reported experiencing. Even if not facing outright harassment, they had to constantly navigate a work environment in which inappropriate or problematic norms were on display. Each of these women reported constant internal debate over when and if to protest “minor” infractions. These are problems I have never had to deal with during my entire professional career. I can only imagine just how less productive I would have been coping with this additional layer of challenges.

[In a follow-up post, I relayed their thoughts on how to reduce the tax for being a woman and interested in foreign policy.]

So, it’s a year later. Has anything changed? In the broader culture, yes, absolutely. Some powerful people have been forced out for their misbehavior. On the other hand, we just had a Supreme Court nomination fight in which the accused was confirmed based on an angry rant, and his accuser has paid a heavy price.

As it turns out, the New America Foundation’s Heather Hurlburt, Elizabeth Weingarten, and Elena Souris just released a report on the role that gender plays in national security. Two years after their initial report, they find a mixed bag. On the plus side, many more national security folks are aware that harassment is a thing:

In 2016, we struggled to recruit female participants. In 2018, we had to turn some away after they’d heard about the research from women who’d already participated. Our female interviewees had more anecdotes to share, while men were more reticent than two years ago. The men we interviewed took more pauses before responding and frequently caveated their responses to acknowledge they know they’ve had different experiences than their female colleagues, going so far as to suggest we ask them. We heard the word “empower” 18 times as often. And while we didn’t explicitly ask about discrimination and sexual harassment in the national security and foreign policy apparatus, half our interviewees raised those topics. In 2016, no one broached them.

On the negative side of the ledger, the report also makes it clear that not too much has changed. One female respondent told the authors, “There’s a culture of assumption perpetuated by both men and women that women don’t have a role to play in security and foreign policy.” Furthermore, “This study found an extreme reticence in women and men, especially younger women, to ever call a gender issue a gender issue professionally. Several male policymakers shared an inability to either decipher or admit when gender is, or is not, a factor in their own professional settings.”

That kind of mixed result sounded very familiar to me after I read the responses from those women I queried. One woman put it succinctly: “It was fine until Kavanaugh.” There was a bit more nuance the other responses.

Amy Zegart, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and former co-director of Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation, told me things had improved:

Implicit bias is a major challenge. During the five years I ran [CISAC], invariably an incoming fellow would ask me at each orientation, “so what you do around here?” Nobody ever asked my male co-director that question. They just assumed he was faculty, while they thought I might be staff. At one Stanford event I hosted, a senior DOD official introduced all the male panelists as “Dr.” and me as “Amy,” wouldn’t let me present my remarks, and turned to the men on the panel to talk about a cyber education program he knew that I had created. So now I talk explicitly about implicit bias with all of the incoming fellows in our training program. This is a big change and an important step. You cannot fix what you do not see. And critically, we ask what men would do if they witnessed something like my DOD panel. Women face a terrible choice: say nothing and fix nothing; or speak up and come across as unlikeable.

Milena Rodban, a geopolitical risk consultant whose advice sparked last year’s posts, also told me that there have been changes in the past year, but they sound more cosmetic than substantial:

Over the past year, the biggest change I’ve noticed has been a substantial uptick in the number of offers to speak at events. However, I find that the audiences are still mostly male, so while some effort goes into involving more women on stage, the same doesn’t apply in terms of efforts to get a greater diversity of female attendees. The way the female panelist tends to be placed front and center in the photos of the event stage are also a bit on the nose. Yes, okay, you found a woman to avoid a manel- we get it. Another thing I’ve noticed recently is more men making an effort to arrange meetings specifically over coffee, instead of the usual requests to meet for drinks. It’s hard to tell if this is what they actually want, or believe it right, or just what they feel they have to say to avoid being ignored. Hard to say if these men always asked for coffee meetings or previously asked to meet over drinks and now ask for coffee. There’s insufficient data.

Mara Karlin, a professor at SAIS, a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings and the co-author of a recent Foreign Affairs essay that you should all read, told me: “In the last year, I’ve seen a lot of change. In some ways, the tax has worsened since I’m now asked on a near-weekly basis to come up with lists of women who can speak on various topics. That’s great, of course (though does add to the time crunch). There’s much more awareness across the board.” Similarly, Kori Schake, the deputy director-general of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said, “I have seen a much greater sensitivity by male managers about whether the women, especially young women, in their teams are comfortable. Which is great.”

So that all sounds like good news. Unfortunately, the off-the-record comments from others were less upbeat. The New America Foundation report suggested that some respondents had “regressed” in their attitudes about gender differences. Some of my friends made it clear that while the past year had raised a fair amount of awareness, some of their colleagues' approach to the entire question had devolved.

So, does the tax on women in national security still exist? Yes, but the components of the tax have changed. Advancement and opportunity have been on the increase, which suggests that the tax has gone down in some instances. But the cost has gone up in other interactions. Being right in the middle of some serious social change can be exhilarating but also nerve-racking. The risks of interpersonal conflict have increased, and the uncertainty about how these conflicts play out has also increased. And it’s just exhausting to cope with on a day-to-day basis.

None of the women wanted matters to return to the pre-Harvey Weinstein era. But the tax on women in national security has not gone away. It just manifests itself in different forms.