

The Trump administration is not just abandoning the Universal Postal Union but the idea behind it: conflict-solving within a loosely structured system of intergovernmental cooperation. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Few observers of shifting American foreign policy missed the significance of a recent speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a Brussels meeting of European leaders. Pompeo denounced multilateralism and its supported institutions, including, in his view, both the European Union and the United Nations.

The nonchalance with which Pompeo recalibrated international politics sent renewed tremors across the countless nations that have found security and order in the multilateral arrangements of the past century. It also lent new urgency to the question that now only tenuously holds an older existing worldview together: What is at stake when we abandon multilateralism?

In an era of almost daily depredation of the international order, the most mundane episodes can be the most revelatory. Consider President Trump’s declaration in October that the Universal Postal Union is harmful to American interests. The UPU — an organization that coordinates international mail delivery and provides a forum for worldwide cooperation — has never been a nationalist boogeyman like the United Nations or NAFTA. Trump has changed that. Arguing the UPU’s pricing system profited China and disadvantaged the United States, the administration decided to abandon this long-standing multilateral system of communication.

As we accelerate toward a new international disorder, pausing to reflect on the UPU and the way it has made life better for so many might help show why multilateral agreements still benefit the United States — and why abandoning multilateralism and international institutions would harm Americans.

The Universal Postal Union was established in October 1874, when 22 delegates representing diverse governments signed a multilateral treaty in Bern, Switzerland. That event conjured a new realm of stamps and taxes that enabled the swift and easy movement of letters, goods and ideas across an increasingly interconnected globe.

While its work was fundamentally technical — moderating the difference between national and international mail, fixing postal costs through the application of simple calculations — the UPU opened up the world to communications across borders and marked the origins of a new way of thinking about the relations between nations. At the turn of the 20th century, one French observer wrote: “When I throw a stamped card for 10 centimes into a letter box, to some part of another continent, and it arrives in a few days … can’t I say, even more justly than Socrates, that I am a citizen of the world?"

The UPU all but inaugurated an era of international thinking. With its networks of often imposing Parthenon-like post-sorting offices, it also gave tangible form to the idea of a connected world. It was not only a technical body: It was the first international organization to use arbitration to address and solve disagreements between all its members. This method was inscribed in Article 16 of the founding treaty: “In case of disagreement between two or more members of the Union … the question in dispute shall be decided by arbitration.”

This principle of negotiation among all the members became the basis of two famous peace conferences at the turn of the 20th century, held at The Hague in 1899 and 1907. These conferences imposed even greater expectations on the principle of arbitration, emphasizing the importance of multiple states cooperating to reach agreements through compromise, as opposed to solving disagreements through bellicosity or warfare. As the UPU’s practices became adopted in other related conflict-ridden contexts, the organization acted as an important symbol of internationalism: a revolutionary way of conceptualizing international relations as a space apart from the simple dominance of the Great Powers. Egypt, for instance, though not a sovereign state at the time, was a founding member, helping define a multilateral system that made room for small and non-Western powers.

Seen historically, the UPU fits a broader pattern of what, at the time, were known as Public International Unions, international organizations based on multilateral treaties. Many of them are still well known, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, founded in 1864, or the International Telegraph Union of 1865, today a specialized agency of the United Nations. These unions often had a similarly technical profile, but their work of international coordination was all the more attractive as a means of moderating the claims of more powerful (and often dangerously rivalrous) states to absolute sovereignty in the international sphere.

Public International Unions were conceived as answers to a specific problem: Conventional bilateral agreements between a powerful and a weak state were not helpful for securing global circulation in the interests of more than one or two states. Multilateral arrangements guaranteed the possibility of information networks, copyright protection and international standardization as conditions for accessing a global market. Just as importantly, member states recognized they mutually profited from these agreements, to such an extent that even two world wars did not paralyze the work of Public International Unions, though the actual concept underlying their invention was lost to the warring nations.

Today, with 192 member-states, the UPU is one of the world’s largest international organizations, second only to the United Nations. It still offers services available to all, in the remotest most neglected corners of the globe, in the interest of an interdependent internationalized world. There is more at stake in its demise than the disappearance of snail-mail. The United States’ decision to abandon the UPU is not just a symptom of the decline of 19th-century technologies of communication. It fits a broader pattern of withdrawal from intergovernmental organizations established in the 19th and 20th centuries, including the educational and cultural body UNESCO, the U.N. Human Rights Council and the latest denigration of the United Nations itself.

The U.S.-led turn toward national interests is often focused less on undermining globalization (motivated by trade and profit), and more on degrading the global intergovernmental organizations that enable the resolution of conflict between nations. The Trump administration is not just abandoning the UPU but the idea behind it: conflict-solving within a loosely structured system of intergovernmental cooperation. Where the UPU’s creation signaled a new international era, its marginalization reflects a desire to return to a pre-modern era of bilateralism and unilateralism — which poses great danger to peace today.

Technology may help replace the UPU’s technical functions, but it cannot replace its political commitments to arbitration, even cooperation, that have helped order our nation-based global system. Nation-states may no longer be as reliant upon the UPU’s technical services, but they still need the institutions linking cooperation and conflict resolution that have long been at the heart of historical advances in multilateral political thinking.

Thinking in terms of multilateralism and arbitration has never stopped wars, but it has certainly mitigated the opportunity and possibility of conflict, even as it has assisted the cause of national and transnational interests equally. From this perspective, the international thinking symbolized by the UPU is no guarantee of peace. But history tells us that abandoning its imperatives and objectives is the more likely path to war.