Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything

On Saturday, CNN’s Harry Enten crunched some numbers about President Trump’s reelection chances and concluded that the president’s low approval numbers could be offset by a booming economy. “It’s plausible that a continuing strong economy could boost Trump just in time to win, even though it hasn’t helped him so far. Of course if the economy goes south, it could be the nail in Trump’s reelection coffin.”

That Enten even acknowledged Trump’s low numbers ruffled some feathers on the Trump 2020 campaign. The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts, however, is more interested in whether the economy will go softer in the next two years.

Last month, my Washington Post colleague Heather Long noted that despite a very healthy economy, Trump had pretty poor midterm election results. She warned, “Most economists are predicting that the economy will be weaker — or even in a recession — by the time voters go to the polls in 2020. For Trump and the GOP, the economy was probably a tail wind in these midterms, but it could turn into a substantial head wind by then.”

She was not making idle warnings. Predictions of an economic slowdown in 2019, possibly turning into a recession in 2020, have been widespread. Writing in Politico, Nancy Cook spells out the troubles for Trump’s reelection chances:

Many of Trump’s political allies acknowledge that his reelection prospects hinge in large part on how Americans judge their economic prospects at the time of the next election. And many independent analysts say that recent market turbulence is a warning sign that the U.S. economy will likely slow and maybe even tip into recession by 2020. ... That means stress for Trump aides and allies planning a 2020 message they hope to build, in part, around economic growth and greater prosperity for Americans. Former Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and, to a lesser degree, Barack Obama all vaulted to reelection with the help of a growing economy. The last one-term president, the late George H.W. Bush, is widely considered to have been doomed by a recession which struck midway through his tenure.

Some political scientists believe it is not a coincidence that the economy hums along during a president’s reelection campaign. It’s commonly assumed that presidents try to goose the economy with expansionary fiscal and monetary policy so it looks good just before an election. Priming the pump like this is called the “political business cycle.”

You would think, what with Trump claiming that he invented the term “priming the pump” (he didn’t), that he’d be savvy to the ways of the political business cycle. But last week, the New York Post’s John Crudele suggested that Trump has primed the pump too soon and committed a “rookie mistake”:

While US presidents don’t always have control over business cycles, there is one hard and fast rule: Don’t stimulate the economy too early, because economic growth is likely to fade right at the time you are seeking re-election. Trump appeared so excited — and maybe surprised — to get elected that he went all out with a tax reform policy that boosted the economy during his second year in office.

Is it true that the Trump economy suffered from premature expansion? Did the Trump administration get overly excited about tax cuts? Did the Trump White House fail to realize that teasing the tax cuts out slowly, building up the effect over time, is more likely to unleash the animal spirits of investors, creating a more mutually satisfying economy? Will the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts ever get past its adolescent sense of humor?

The answer to the last question is no. The answer to the previous questions are more complicated.

There are two problems with believing that Trump flunked Political Business Cycle 101. First, if one takes the administration’s rhetoric around the tax cut seriously, it believed that its growth effects would come from the supply side effects. As economist Brad DeLong noted last week:

The Trump administration sold its 2017 tax-cut reconciliation bill as a plan to boost American growth and American incomes by reducing, corporate taxes, transferring $2 trillion—equivalent to 10%-points of a year's GDP—of wealth to the upper class, thus increase incentives to save, and boost the flow of funds into private investment in one year. In the year after the tax cut was passed the program was projected to boost investment relative to baseline by 4%-points of national product and so boost the rate of potential output growth and thus of American incomes relative to baseline by 0.4%-points per year not by demand-side stimulus boosting spending and reducing unemployment but by supply-side stimulus boosting investment in America and America's capital stock. The program was supposed to make the U.S. 1% richer after 5 years; 3% richer after 10 years; 5% richer after 15 years, and so on. Where is this extra 4%-points of investment spending as a share of national income and product? Nowhere. The investmen share did not leap upward. It is not leaping upward. It will not leap upward. Relative to baseline, incomes are not boosted by any supply-side stimulus raising potential output.

DeLong is correct: That is how Trump’s economists sold the tax cut. It turns out that they were wrong. Instead, investment tapered off in the third quarter of this year and does not look set to rebound. But if Trump’s economists believed what they said, then they did not think they were priming the pump too soon. They thought they were priming the pump for a good long while (though read DeLong on how Trump’s economists have handled the contrary data).

The second problem is that it is no longer clear whether the political business cycle matters in American politics. As I noted last month, partisan attitudes have a powerful effect on perceptions of the economy: “It turns out that partisanship affects public attitudes about the economy more powerfully now that partisanship is on the rise. This could mean that no president will ever receive a political windfall from a robust economy.”

It is very easy to claim that Trump is so incompetent at so many facets of the presidency that he messed up the political business cycle as well. That might wind up being true in effect. But it was not true in intent.