

The General Motors headquarters, located in Detroit. (AP) (Paul Sancya/AP)

General Motors has been a fixture in Lordstown, Ohio, for more than a half-century, employing thousands of workers since the early 1960s. While memories haven’t always been happy — the longest strike since World War II stopped production of the iconic Firebird for 174 days — GM is part of the fabric of life.

But that is about to change. GM recently announced a complete shutdown of factories in several states, including the Lordstown plant. According to the auto company, President Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum are forcing its hand. Up to 14,000 workers are likely to lose their jobs in early 2019. The closures come in spite of state efforts, including huge tax breaks, designed to keep factories open. These investments look increasingly like a bad bet.

Situations like this are often framed in terms of corporate loyalty to the nation. How dare a company that has received government benefits lay off American workers en masse. But GM, like any other business, is loyal primarily to its bottom line.

What might be most disturbing about GM’s move: the iconic American company faced a similar situation before, in Nazi Germany of all places, and came to the opposite conclusion — keeping an unprofitable (in the short term) operation in place, in spite of the moral stain it imposed on the company. History may judge GM’s actions as amoral, both historically and in the present; nevertheless, what the company’s actions in Nazi Germany reveal is that only when the company thinks a decision is bad for business will it reverse course.

In 1928 GM bought Opel, the largest carmaker in Europe, for more than $33 million. In the aftermath of the Depression, the company took out big loans to keep its German branch afloat, ballooning its debt to $42 million. To make matters worse, when the Nazis came to power in 1933, they enforced strict caps on the transfer of profits from foreign corporations. When the German economy finally began to recover, GM couldn’t get its funds back to make up for the earlier losses.

Despite the restrictions on profit transfers, GM was enticed by the Nazi Volkswagen project, a contest among automakers to produce a low-cost car that the average German could buy to spur internal tourism and stimulate the national economy. Opel was the only company that could produce an economy vehicle at scale for anywhere close to the price the Nazis wanted. But Hitler fell under the sway of Ferdinand Porsche, who sold the dictator a fantasy of extremely cheap vehicles (one that wouldn’t be realized until after the war).

With the failure to win the Volkswagen contract, GM found itself at the crossroads. The German economy had roared back to life thanks to aggressive military production. Opel played a major role, building thousands of military trucks. Profits built up in Opel accounts, but these sequestered funds were subject to high taxes and couldn’t be transferred to GM to pay down the earlier debt.

This trend continued as Opel invested these funds into more military production, including a massive military truck factory near Berlin. The gap continued to widen: Opel generated glowing annual reports, but the profits couldn’t help GM.

The problem grew even worse after the Nazi government cajoled GM and other foreign firms into a raw-materials agreement. Germany had shortages of iron, rubber and other materials, and GM exported these materials to Germany for Opel. However, the Nazis insisted these materials come through their procurement offices first, so they could be distributed across industries contributing to military production. Unsurprisingly, GM wasn’t happy about this lopsided arrangement, which compounded Opel’s debts.

Things came to a head in 1937. GM chief Alfred Sloan visited Germany to get a closer look at Opel and meet stakeholders in the Nazi government. He decided that GM should consider selling part or all of Opel to German nationals to cut the parent company’s losses. Sloan was disappointed about Volkswagen, but believed GM could still provide economy cars to Germany in the future without maintaining control over Opel.

Yet, Sloan reversed course in 1938 after meetings with Nazi officials, who convinced him of the potential for the long-term profitability of GM’s German operations. Sloan then implored his executives to make connections with the German military, which quickly led to contracts for Opel to assemble warplanes. GM was now deeply entangled with Nazi military aims.

GM retained ownership of Opel throughout the war. The company put Nazis it trusted in leadership positions at Opel and pulled its executives out of Europe between 1940 and 1941. Amazingly, even when the United States went to war with Germany, GM continued to own a prime supplier of German military machinery.

When GM officials returned to Germany after the war, they found their factories bombed and bank accounts full of worthless currency from the defeated regime. GM had an ace up its sleeve, though. The company received a $10 million payout from the U.S. government to compensate for bombing damage caused by the Allies. As it turns out, the history of the United States bailing out GM, even when the company ignores the best interests of the country, is long.

GM’s threat to eliminate manufacturing jobs in the United States and move them abroad has already made some political waves, and likely will make more early next year when workers start getting pink slips. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has shown little willingness to back down from the trade wars that are creating high costs for companies like GM. It is still unclear how much this hurts Trump and the Republicans politically, but one thing is clear: GM chases the bottom line even when the morals and optics of such action are terrible.

Even without realizable profits, GM decided to see the potential growth in Nazi Germany, in spite of its bigotry and savagery. Turning its back on American workers today is part and parcel of the same philosophy: cold, hard, dollar-and-cent decisions, not civic good, drive the company.

That means that the only way to save the jobs of thousands threatened by the GM layoffs is to change the calculus for the company. GM either needs a new, more civic-minded philosophy, or opponents of the firings must play the company’s own game and make such decisions hurt in the only place the company cares about: its quarterly earnings reports.