

Workers place sections of metal wall on Jan. 22, 2019, as a new barrier is built along the Texas-Mexico border near downtown El Paso. Such barriers have been a part of El Paso for decades. (Eric Gay/AP)

President Trump’s visit to El Paso last week attracted the hype and circuslike atmosphere one has come to expect from this president: Trump served up a string of falsehoods about border security, a rallygoer assaulted a cameraman and, across town, former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke headlined an anti-wall march.

Observers said Trump’s decision to appear in El Paso was curious at best. Though he points to the city as evidence of the effectiveness of a border wall in a crime-ridden locale, that claim is false. Violent crime was at a historic low when Congress funded the El Paso wall in 2006. But beyond Trump’s cavalier use of statistics, El Paso is an odd choice for another reason: It used to be the location Republican presidents visited to promote unity, rather than division.

In 1891, Benjamin Harrison became the first president to visit the city, as part of a journey across the South and the West. Two of his successors also visited El Paso: William McKinley in 1901 and William Howard Taft in 1909. All three were Republicans. And all three spoke in El Paso in a tone markedly different from the one adopted by Trump last on Feb. 11.

In the late 19th century, El Paso was still a frontier, by most accounts — one Americans weren’t entirely sure their president should visit. Americans of that era were dubious that presidents should spend their time undertaking long trips when they had “real duties” to manage. This criticism was particularly prominent during the Gilded Age, when custom dictated that presidential candidates should not actively campaign for office. Extensive travel away from Washington opened a president to the critique that he was openly flouting societal norms by actively campaigning. Such hubris, many Americans believed, was beneath the dignity of the office.

The primary purpose of Harrison’s journey was to promote regional harmony between the United States and Mexico through increased access to markets. It was one of many attempts made by Republican presidents to break down old voting patterns and appeal to something other than the crude racism that dominated much of American political life during the 1880s. So when he appeared in El Paso on April 21, 1891, Harrison spoke of cooperation, rather than division. Promoting “friendliness of two independent liberty-loving peoples,” Harrison harked to a new era that would witness “the opening of new lines of commerce and new avenues of friendship” between the United States and Mexico.

A decade later, McKinley followed in Harrison’s footsteps. In a speech on May 5, 1901, just two months after his second inauguration, McKinley touted America’s imperial power and the return of prosperity. He did so in a style at odds with that of our current president. Praising the easing of sectional tension in the country, McKinley acknowledged the development of the border city, which had doubled in population since Harrison’s visit. “I am glad to know that assembled here within your gates are the men of all races, all nationalities and all creeds, but under one flag,” McKinley said.

His message was one of peace, celebrating “intellectual development, in the growth of our country, in the advancement of our people in civilization, in the arts, in the sciences and in manufactures.” Discounting the importance of the empire that the country had acquired in its recent war with Spain, the president looked forward to a new era of peace and prosperity.

Eight years later, it was Taft’s turn. Taft, who in many ways was a hidebound literalist and as unnatural a showman as has ever occupied the presidency, used his trip to El Paso to make a different sort of statement. Meeting directly with Mexican President Porfirio Díaz, Taft departed from American tradition by paying a visit to neighboring Ciudad Juarez, which sits directly across the Rio Grande from El Paso. Promoting peace and diplomacy, Taft claimed that leaving the United States to conduct business with a neighboring president was “the greatest honor of my life.” Later, he would write to his wife that the visit would “make for good in the relations between Mexico and ourselves, and in the strengthening of the power of the existing government there.”

El Paso was a frontier city at the very time Americans began thinking about frontiers as the essence of America. Located at the cusp of the South and the West, and thrust between the United States and Mexico, the city was a place in which American dreams for internal development and global significance could exist simultaneously. Far from a place to fear because of its rough edges, it was a place that symbolized the hope of a brighter future.

In each of those three instances, El Paso stood as a symbol of hope and of cooperation. Harrison, McKinley and Taft may have willfully ignored the uneven distribution of power in Mexico. All were certainly willing to use rose-tinted glasses when considering the observance of law and sectional and racial peace within the United States. But the message of harmony, and the use of a border city to promote unity rather than discord, is something worth remembering — as is the fact that there was once a time when restraint, rather than self-indulgence, was both appreciated and expected of our presidents.