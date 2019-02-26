

With the finished Mueller report potentially on the horizon, President Trump’s allies and aides may face a crucial decision: do they continue to indulge his behavior, which often displays little understanding of our principles and laws? Or do they follow the lead of maybe our most important statesman: George Washington?

At a moment when the nascent American republic teetered on the brink, Washington’s understanding that our form of government requires the sacrifice of power to principle and law saved the new nation from a potential disaster. Washington faced officers willing to use their weapons to intimidate Congress, and recognized that any such turn to force and will over principle and law would destroy the republic. If Trump himself does not understand this, those around him must.

During the Revolution, even as the soldiers and officers of the American army fought against the British, a crucial question remained unanswered, and perhaps unanswerable: How would they get paid?

Under the Articles of Confederation, a national tax could be imposed only if every state agreed to it, and several states opposed a national levy to pay soldiers. After all, the motivation for fighting King George and Parliament included a resentment of taxes, deep suspicion of national power concentrated in the center and opposition to a large standing army. So a national tax imposed by Congress to support the army seemed to be recreating the very conditions men had given their lives to oppose. Yet leaving each state to pay — or underpay, or not pay at all — its own troops would doom the Revolution.

Paradoxically, the very reason for the revolt threatened to undermine it. Congress’s inability to create a national tax left the government with several bad options: printing paper money that would lose value almost the second it was created; borrowing money from allies, which would temporarily back up the paper; or, finally, stalling. Juggling all three plans kept the army in the field during the war. But on Oct. 19, 1781, the Battle of Yorktown ended the conflict. By 1783, it was clear that a peace treaty was about to be signed.

As the armed men waited for word from the negotiators, they were clustered together with no prospect of being paid — a combustible situation. The soldiers faced a choice: they could go home one by one, or, together, they could force Congress’s hand.

Gen. Arthur St. Clair warned Congress that “a convulsion of the most dreadful nature and consequence was brewing.” After all, as Gouverneur Morris said (approvingly) to Alexander Hamilton, “the army have swords in their hands.” Hamilton, in turn, informed James Madison that the army had “secretly determined” to hold on to their weapons until they were sure of being paid.

The decision about which road to take exposed another fault line among the officers. Throughout the war a grumbling cadre of officers disliked and disapproved of Washington and clustered around Gen. Horatio Gates. As the tense army considered its next step, Maj. John Armstrong Jr., an aide to Gates, wrote an address to his fellow officers urging them to abandon their “milk and water” approach to Congress and take action. For those impatient and eager to act, that was a suggestion to ignore Washington and to rally around Gates.

If Washington would not threaten Congress, Gates might.

Just as the United States was about to enter the world stage as an independent nation, it stood on the brink of two possible futures: Did a nation need strong leadership to overcome the congressional swamp, the perennial compromise and indecision of weak men? Or was there any way to fend off the impending coup?

Hamilton realized the gravity of the situation and wrote to Washington, warning that it would be difficult to keep a “complaining and suffering army within the bounds of moderation.” Washington understood the danger of the moment and called for a meeting of leading officers at Newburgh, N.Y.

Historian Robert Morris has said that gathering on March 15, 1783, “marked one of the key turning points in the history of the newly independent nation.” Washington asked Gates to chair the meeting, neutralizing him and his supporters by including them. The future president then went on the attack, calling anyone who would turn the army against the government “an insidious foe” of both. In words that are as resonant now as they were then, Washington insisted: “in the name of our common Country, as you value your own sacred honor, as you respect the rights of humanity, and as you regard the Military and National character of America, to express your utmost horror and detestation of the Man who wishes, under any specious pretences, to overturn the liberties of our Country.”

Next came a great piece of theater. Washington was holding a letter from Congress he intended to read out loud. As Morris described it, the general “paused, fumbled in his vest” found the glasses that had only very recently been prescribed for him, and as he put them on said, “I have grown gray in the service of my country and now feel myself growing blind.”

Washington’s humanity, his sacrifice, won over the room of angry men. “Every doubt,” an observer wrote, “was dispelled, and the tide of patriotism rolled in again in its united course.” Unanimously the officers voted to reject the path of mutiny and violence. Congress found enough money and enough agreement to give both officers and men partial payment of what they were due.

The lesson of Washington’s eye glasses is that our form of government is fragile and is periodically tested. We saw that in 1783 and now perhaps in 2019. Democracy requires sacrificing power to law, and there will be times when embattled strong men insist that those rules do not apply to them. They will seek to impose their will and silence opposition.

This contest threatens, but also defines, the essential nature of a democratic republic. As a nation, Republicans and Democrats, the president’s allies and critics, we must affirm that “service to this country” means devotion to principles of governance, not to force or will. There is no exemption for wealth, or power, or millions of followers on Twitter. Conviction not coercion must rule this nation. On a gray, blustery day in 1783, new Americans understood that. We are nearing the same moment of reckoning again.