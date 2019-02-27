

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), accompanied by Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.), left, and others, speaks about a resolution to block President Trump's emergency declaration on border security. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Aziz Huq is the Frank and Bernice J. Greenberg professor of law at the University of Chicago. He is co-author, with Tom Ginsburg, of "How to Save a Constitutional Democracy."

The House voted Tuesday to disapprove President Trump’s emergency declaration redirecting Defense Department funds to construction of a southern border wall, and the Senate will soon take up the question. Many in Congress doubt the president’s claim that there is an emergency at the border, as the National Emergencies Act of 1976 requires. Many also think the president has failed to satisfy the statutory triggers for reallocating military funds in an emergency.

Will Congress’s actions make any practical difference? The answer is almost certainly not. That is because ending the emergency declaration requires a two-thirds supermajority in both the House and the Senate to overcome a nearly certain presidential veto. To put it mildly, reaching that threshold is extremely unlikely.

But the original 1976 law did not allow a president to veto Congress’s effort to rein in an assertion of emergency powers. That odd result is a consequence of a 1983 Supreme Court decision called INS v. Chadha that stripped Congress of the ability to unilaterally end a presidentially declared “emergency.” As a result of that decision, Trump could make such a declaration with little fear of congressional pushback. The court in effect created a new presidential power that — as we are now seeing — poses a significant threat to the rule of law.

That highlights an irony of the current controversy. California, Public Citizen and the ACLU have all filed suits seeking to have the emergency declared unconstitutional by the courts — setting up expectations the court might preserve appropriate checks and balances on the executive branch. But the Supreme Court itself helped to create the mess we are watching unfold.

When the National Emergencies Act was enacted in 1976, it was intended to impose some order on what had become a dense thicket of statutory emergencies powers. The act terminated all emergencies then in effect. It also required the president to follow certain procedures to declare new ones. A president had to “specifically” declare the emergency and then not only send this declaration to Congress but also publish it in the Federal Register. Congress had to vote on whether the emergency should expire or continue.

The original version of the act had gone even further. Patterned on the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which places checks on the president’s ability to set in motion sustained military actions, that version would have automatically terminated all new emergencies after 270 days. But the White House objected, and senators worked out a compromise. Congress could end an emergency by concurrent resolution — that is, by majorities in both chambers but without a presidential signature. This was known at the time as a “legislative veto.”

[When the next Democratic president grabs ‘emergency’ powers, blame Trump]

In 1976, Congress seemed on firm ground using the concurrent resolution as a check on what otherwise would have been fearsome presidential discretion. The first legislative veto was included in a June 1932 law giving President Herbert Hoover power to reorganize the executive branch. Under that law, Congress could disapprove of Hoover’s reorganization if it did not like what it saw — thereby ending it, without any threat of a veto. Since then, Congress had used such legislative vetoes many times to counterbalance the inevitable broad delegations necessary in contemporary governance. By the early 1980s, there were some 320 provisions allowing for legislative vetoes scattered across the federal statute books. These regulated immigration, foreign and military affairs, budgets, and environmental laws.

In the half-century between 1932 and 1983, when this system was in place, presidential power hardly waned. Quite the contrary: This was the period in which “the imperial presidency,” as Arthur Schlesinger Jr. called it, emerged.

But in 1983, the Supreme Court, in INS v. Chadha, invalidated a legislative veto in the Immigration and Naturalization Act — and, by extension, all legislative vetoes. This statute gave the Immigration and Naturalization Service, a precursor of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, power to decide whether to deport unauthorized immigrants, but a legislative-veto provision in the statute allowed either House of Congress to reverse an INS decision.

An immigrant whose deportation had been suspended faced deportation after the House legislatively vetoed the immigration judge’s decision; the immigrant sued to challenge the veto.

The Supreme Court invalidated the legislative veto on the theory that it “had the purpose and effect of altering the legal rights, duties, and relations of persons,” which was something Congress could not do, the court said, without following the full procedure for passing laws laid out in the Constitution — including passage in both Houses and presentment for signature or veto by the president.

Chadha led to the invalidation of hundreds of provisions of federal law. But if the justices had been worried by the unseemly spectacle of the House picking on a single person to deport, it could have ruled far more narrowly. As Justice Lewis Powell pointed out at the time, the House’s targeting of specific immigrants for deportation might have been struck down as an improper infringement on courts’ authority to decide cases. The Court might have also saved Chadha from deportation by invoking the Constitution’s prohibition on “bills of attainder,” laws that target particular individuals for either civil or criminal penalties. Neither of these rulings would have affected statutes like the National Emergencies Act.

[The history of the law shows the White House would be misusing its powers.]

Chadha thus addressed a nonexistent problem of congressional overreach even as it created a new peril of executive abuse. The decision made it all but impossible for Congress to end a national emergency. Had the National Emergencies Act as originally enacted been in force today, a president would have to think very hard before calling an emergency on spurious factual grounds — as Trump has just done. Majorities in the House and the Senate would have sufficed to extinguish the emergency.

After Chadha, in 1985, Congress amended the National Emergencies Act. The provision allowing Congress to act by concurrent resolution was replaced by a provision allowing Congress to end an emergency by a joint resolution — the procedure we are watching play out. But this gutted the act’s original constraining ambition, because a joint resolution requires a presidential signature.

Because presidents are not likely to agree that their own emergency declarations are flawed, they will predictably veto those joint resolutions. Clearly, a restraint that requires the consent of the wrongdoing party to be effective is no check at all. By invalidating the central leash on presidential power in the National Emergencies Act, therefore, it was the Supreme Court that set the stage for the present imbroglio.

The lesson here is an uneasy and difficult one: The court, and its review of constitutional questions, is often thought to be a cornerstone of the rule of law. But there is no necessary connection between judicial intervention and the maintenance of constitutional democracy. A court can intervene and increase the risks to democracy — precisely what happened in Chadha.