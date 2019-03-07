

More than half of Americans hold working-class jobs. Yet Congress skews heavily toward professionals and the well-to-do. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Nicholas Carnes is the Creed C. Black associate professor of public policy and political science at Duke University, and author of "The Cash Ceiling: Why Only the Rich Run for Office — and What We Can Do about It."

Name someone in Congress who used to be a hotel housekeeper. Or a factory worker. Or a fast-food worker. Or an ironworker, receptionist or Walmart cashier.

If examples aren’t coming to mind, there’s a good reason. People from working-class occupations — manual labor, service industry work, clerical jobs — seldom go on to hold elected political office in the United States.

Working-class jobs make up more than half of the U.S. labor force. But according to my research, in most years since the start of the 20th century, there haven’t been more than a dozen members of Congress with significant experience doing the kinds of jobs most Americans punch in for every day. (The figures are probably similar in the 19th century, but the data are less reliable.)

When the New York Times recently took stock of the career backgrounds of the 116th House, the newspaper identified a few “narrow but well-trodden paths through prestigious schools, lucrative jobs and local political offices.” The analysis found 12 Democrats and four Republicans who had ever held working-class jobs. In short, white-collar government is an enduring, and bipartisan, feature of U.S. politics.

A new proposal on Capitol Hill could help address the problem. On Thursday, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) is expected to introduce the first legislation designed to make running for office more accessible to middle- and working-class Americans: the Help America Run Act. Running for office is a full-time job that lasts months, and most candidates have to quit their day jobs.

The bill would allow candidates to use campaign funds to pay for such essentials as day care, health insurance and elder care. The proposal is beneficial for the practical help it would provide non-wealthy candidates and also for the signal it could send that some members of Congress are aware that the population of political officeholders is skewed toward professionals, businesspeople and the independently wealthy. And they are aware, too, that this harms democracy.

Under the 1971 Federal Election Campaign Act, the costs of child care, elder care and health insurance while campaigning usually fall under a ban on using campaign funds for “personal use.” Because candidates would have had to pay for those things whether or not they were running, they shouldn’t be treated as campaign expenses, that law says.

The FEC can waive this rule case by case, but the appeals process is difficult (a recent review by the House Administration Committee found that only two candidates have succeeded), and candidates have to prove that they wouldn’t have incurred the expense if they hadn’t campaigned. Last year, Liuba Grechen Shirley, a consultant who worked from home, on Long Island, successfully argued that she wouldn’t have needed to pay for day care had she not run to represent New York’s 2nd Congressional District, against Rep. Steve King (R). (She lost the election.). But had Grechen Shirley been working outside the home and paying for day care before she ran, she wouldn’t have had a leg to stand on.

For the well-off, such rules are, at worst, an irritation. But most working people can’t quit their day jobs and still afford things such as day care and health insurance. (Specifically, the Help America Run Act would allow candidates to count as campaign spending their health-care premiums — but not deductibles or other out-of-pocket costs — and paid supervision for relatives defined as qualifying dependents by the IRS.)

My research suggests the bill will help. I’ve spent the past decade studying the factors that discourage qualified working-class Americans from running for elected office, and one of the most common concerns qualified workers cite is the difficulty of simply making ends meet while campaigning.

Of course, many qualified workers still shy away from campaigning because they can’t cover other personal expenses, including groceries, rent and mortgages. Many will worry about not having a job to return to if they don’t win office. Others will be passed over by party and interest-group leaders in favor of more-familiar white-collar candidates.

Still, what makes the Help American Run Act historic is that it is the first word on this topic. Until now, no legislation in Congress has acknowledged the economic gulf between our elected representatives and the people they are supposed to represent. When the bill notes in its opening paragraphs that “everyday Americans experience barriers to entry before they can consider running for office to serve their communities,” it’s breaking ground. When it warns that, under current rules, “everyday Americans who have firsthand knowledge of the importance of stable childcare, a safety net, or great public schools are less likely to get a seat at the table,” it makes an important statement about what it means to create a government “of and by the people.”

The bill applies only to candidates running for federal office, but it also serves as a model for state-level proposals (including in states such as Louisiana that are considering similar measures). It could even be a starting point for a larger conversation about how to give working-class Republicans and Democrats more of a seat at the table in U.S. government. Another reform to consider might involve encouraging or requiring businesses to allow people to return to their jobs after running.

It took 230 years, but for the first time Congress is considering a bill that acknowledges that net worth is not a good indicator of someone’s potential to be a strong public servant. That declaration is cause for celebration in itself. And if the Help America Run Act passes, someday soon Americans might be able to name a member of Congress who was once a hotel housekeeper.