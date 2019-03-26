

Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III walks after attending church on Sunday in Washington. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Eric Columbus served as senior counsel to the deputy attorney general in the Department of Justice and as special counsel to the general counsel in the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration.

In his four-page memo summarizing the “principal conclusions” of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation, Attorney General William P. Barr provided some answers. But he included nothing on the most important question: What facts are in the report that we don’t know yet?

Barr provided what the White House and other supporters of President Trump are insisting is the only answer anyone needs on the question of whether Trump’s campaign was involved in Russian interference in the 2016 election. His memo quoted the Mueller report as concluding that “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.” But this is far from an exoneration given what else we already know.

[Mueller has already issued most of his report, one indictment at a time]

For example, we know that in June 2016, Donald Trump Jr. met at campaign headquarters with several Russians with close Kremlin ties after being told that the meeting would provide derogatory information about Hillary Clinton and that the meeting was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” Although we haven’t seen any evidence that Trump Jr. was aware of it at the time of the meeting, Mueller’s investigation would establish that “support” later included hacking into computers, obtaining emails from Clinton campaign officials and Democratic Party organizations and disseminating them through intermediaries such as WikiLeaks.

We also know, from the indictment of Roger Stone on false statements and obstruction charges related to his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, that Stone was in close contact with the Trump campaign regarding WikiLeaks’s release of those emails. Per the indictment, after the initial release of stolen Democratic National Committee emails in July 2016, “a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 [i.e., WikiLeaks] had regarding the Trump campaign.” Stone, according to the indictment, followed through and told the campaign about “potential future releases of damaging material” by WikiLeaks.

Yet assuming Barr quoted the report accurately, Mueller concluded that none of that sufficed to “establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

We don’t have enough information to know why this is so — we know only that Mueller did not indict any Americans for such activity. Perhaps Mueller intended for “conspired or coordinated” to map onto criminal statutes whose elements require more than he could prove. Maybe the reference to the Russian government’s “election interference activities” was meant to encompass only activities that were actually consummated, rather than contemplated or wished for by the Trump campaign. Or perhaps coordination with entities not specifically part of “the Russian government” — such as WikiLeaks or individual Russians — is addressed in other portions of the report not covered by that sentence.

The bottom line is that the sentence Barr quoted is entirely consistent with the existence of a panoply of bad actions — some might call them “collusion” — by the Trump campaign and possibly by the candidate himself. Are there other, as-yet unknown examples? The only way to find out is to see the entire report.

[Trump says collusion isn't a crime. He's right. It's actually multiple crimes.]

Of course, it is possible that there are no additional examples, and that any additional detail the report provides fails to change our understanding of — or perhaps even minimizes — the campaign’s moral culpability. If this is the case, the American public deserves to know that, too.

The same is true of the second half of Barr’s letter, where he addresses Mueller’s investigation into conduct by the president that raised concerns regarding possible obstruction of justice. According to Barr, Mueller declined to determine whether the president did, in fact, obstruct justice. Instead, the report (in Barr’s words) “sets out evidence on both sides of the question and leaves unresolved what the Special Counsel views as ‘difficult issues’ of law and fact concerning whether the President’s actions and intent could be viewed as obstruction.”

Barr took it upon himself to answer the question, concluding that “the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.” He added that this determination “was made without regard to, and is not based on, the constitutional questions that surround the indictment and criminal prosecution of a sitting president.”

But here, too, Barr answered the wrong question. The Department of Justice has long maintained that it would be unconstitutional to indict a sitting president, as Barr noted, so Mueller was never going to bring an indictment against Trump. Whether there is sufficient evidence to meet all the elements of a criminal offense is therefore beside the point. The key question is whether there is evidence of wrongdoing that would make Americans — either at the ballot box or via the impeachment process — more inclined to remove the president from office.

It’s no secret that Trump tried to interfere with the investigation. Indeed, Barr writes that “most of” the allegedly obstructive actions by the president “have been the subject of public reporting.” This means, of course, that some unknown number of actions analyzed in the report have not been reported upon. And Mueller surely has developed further evidence regarding the activities that we do know about. Without this additional information, we cannot assess properly the president’s efforts to impede Mueller’s work.

Again, it’s possible that a fuller picture might not add anything derogatory, and it might even portray certain reported incidents in a light more favorable to Trump than news media reports indicated. All the more reason to push for disclosure.

It is all well and good to learn that the investigation did not find sufficient evidence to indict the president or a member of his campaign for aiding the Russian government or for interfering with the investigation. But the ultimate jurors are the American people and their elected representatives, who for good reason are not limited to the criminal law in deciding whether to remove a president from office — a decision that will need to be made no later than November of next year. We need to see Mueller’s full report.

Read more:

One person the Mueller report didn’t ‘exonerate’? Vladimir Putin.

Congress made the Starr report public. It shouldn’t hide Mueller’s.