

Theranos Inc. Founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes is being scrutinized in exactly the wrong way. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Eve Fairbanks, a writer who lives in Johannesburg, is at work on a book about South Africa.

These two things can be true at the same time: The first is that Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed medical-testing company Theranos and dark protagonist of the new HBO hit documentary “The Inventor: Out for Blood,” probably lied to investors and the public, seems like a terrible person, and deserves a lengthy prison sentence. The second is that the coverage of her — which commanded, last week, pieces and segments in The New Yorker, most of the major papers, Vanity Fair, BuzzFeed, CNN, ABC’s “Nightline,” “The View” and dozens of other outlets — has been unbelievably, jaw-droppingly sexist.

I’m not a person who writes often about sexism or even sees it much. But I can’t get over the emphasis on her body language and appearance. “It’s hard to say which physical attributes of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes stand out most: her turtlenecks; her ginormous, unblinking eyes; her perma-red lips,” wrote Vanity Fair. Vox said “we’re fascinated by Holmes’s bad hair,” judging it a “calculated component of her aesthetic.” Yahoo proposed that “it’s almost like she’s trying to assert her dominance through this intense, alpha makeup.”

There is a tension between what many of us say we want (a more truly equal treatment of women in the media, the workplace and public life) and what we seem almost irresistibly attracted to (a lurid obsession with deconstructing a public woman’s appearance — and, by extension, her psychological pathologies). If you think the fixation on Holmes’s appearance is just a corollary to how absurd the Theranos story is, think again. The meltdown of the Fyre Festival was a rich story. So was the collapse of Paul Manafort. So is the ongoing drama that is “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli. But none of the male villains behind these have invited anything near the analyses of the facial expressions, clothing, personal grooming or potential mental illnesses that writers and analysts have directed toward Holmes.

A Medium piece suggested the way Holmes’s “eyelids were opened wide with a relaxed forehead … is a tremendous red flag.” Rolling Stone’s roundup of the eight "most shocking details” from “The Inventor” declared that “Elizabeth Holmes doesn’t blink.” Inc., a business magazine, said her use of a “slimming lens to make her neck look thinner” in photos was a “sign” that she’s a “sociopath.” Vox picked apart her “her awkwardly dark, often slightly askew makeup,” and Refinery 29 — a popular web magazine that declares itself “the leading global media company focused on young women” — invited the psychoanalyst who coined the term “toxic people” to weigh in that Holmes’s blue eyes are “mesmerizing, and she took advantage of that.” In a separate piece, Refinery 29 called her “a robot in a black blazer . . . not even her [blond] hair is real.”

Is this a joke? Some seventy percent of American women color their hair. And while only perhaps five percent of American women have naturally blonde hair, nearly 50 percent of female C.E.O.s are blondes. In 2016, the business magazine Inc. told women, “If you crave a leadership position, such as . . . CEO … you should dye your hair blond.” (The psychoanalyst who warned readers that Holmes’s look indicated she is “very sociopathic” is also blond.) As for Holmes’s “awkwardly dark” makeup, North America accounts for 25 percent of all global cosmetics sales. Mascara, which makes your eyes darker, is the second-largest seller in cosmetics after foundation. Most American women wear it.

[The case for cracking down on Tinder lies]

Almost every women’s magazine offers tips on how to look thinner in photographs. Contemporary makeup trends are also increasingly geared toward the selfie — which means they look good right after application in the iPhone lens, but they don’t hold well across a full day of meetings and appearances. I’m talking about trends like “tightlining,” which involves applying eyeliner to the inside of your eyelid. This looks neat for about five minutes, because the eyeliner is touching the eyeball, and a human eyeball is wet.

Nothing about Holmes is hugely abnormal except for what she did. A 2017 study showed millennial women like her bought 25 percent more makeup than they had just two years earlier, and far more than baby boomers. Yet of all the revelations in “Bad Blood,” John Carreyrou’s bestseller about the Theranos medical fraud, the one that made it into Quartz, Rolling Stone, Wired and MSN.com was that “The way [Holmes] trained her big blue eyes on you . . . was almost hypnotic.”

It’s a disservice, because the Theranos story contains a broad indictment of Silicon Valley and American culture hiding behind the fixation on Holmes’s devious psychology. Netflix and Hulu recently produced damning documentaries on Billy McFarland, the fraudster behind the failed Fyre Festival. But McFarland still comes off as human, a guy who might have gotten in over his head — and a guy who shares the blame with many others. Holmes’s treatment makes this conclusion impossible. This assists the people who aided or supported her — Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, a former top Hillary Clinton aide, former secretary of state George Shultz, Henry Kissinger, Errol Morris, august Stanford professors and several former Apple employees. If we had to distribute the blame here, we’d have many fewer heroes. So instead, we say, as The HuffPost did, that she “cast a spell over” her male targets, who were victims.

This depiction of her, and the focus on her looks, has appeared in liberal publications that have spearheaded pushes for more equitable, less nitpicky or grotesque treatment of women. (The same publication that called itself “fascinated by Holmes’s bad hair” twice decried, during #MeToo, America’s “fixation” or “obsession with [the] appearance” of women in public life.) This isn’t exactly the well-documented “backlash” to social transformation. It’s more like when a rock climber gives up, for a moment, on her ascent and relaxes back into her harness, or when you finish your first big work project at your first adult job and go out and get so drunk you dance on a bartop. It’s indulging the kinds of ideas you know you have to — and even want to — let go of.

When I was born, in 1983, a family friend warned my parents against naming me Eve. This man — a cosmopolitan who lived much of his life in France — didn’t mind the name, but he told them he thought that, despite feminist rhetoric, Americans still retained a deeply ingrained puritanical, Calvinist streak that associated the name Eve with malevolence, guile, cunning and sin. Eve was the archetypal seductive destroyer.

It surprised my parents, because in their Jewish tradition, Eve just translates to “source of life.” She is not a dark figure. But the art historian Christopher Witcombe has written that Eve is portrayed in Western art as “evil, disloyal, untrustworthy, deceitful, seductive, and motivated . . . purely by self-interest.” “Do you not believe that you are (each) an Eve?” the early Christian theologian Tertullian preached to women. “You are the one who opened the door to the Devil. You are the one who first plucked the fruit of the forbidden tree.”

Adam, in this interpretation, was obviously just a bumbler and a dupe. In many Western artistic depictions of Eve taking the apple from the Tree of Knowledge, Adam is depicted off to the side, napping.

[Prosecuting the Chinese Huawei executive is an idiotic way to hold China in check]

The approach “The Inventor” uses to men draws heavily on this parable. Holmes’s co-conspirator, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, is virtually absent. What is his life story? What did his employees think of him? Was he a sociopath? New Yorker journalist Ken Auletta also turns up in the movie as a wise ex-post-facto guide to the drama, despite having been partly responsible for the scam, as the respectable reporter who gave Theranos much more traction by publishing a long, largely credulous account of it in 2014. Rupert Murdoch and other investors who pumped millions into Theranos, even after evidence emerged that could have given them doubts, never appear. Kissinger, who sat on Theranos’s board, appears only via a recording that says nothing about his motivations or influence but reveals him struggling to work his computer — dumb, but also kind of cute! Shultz, the retired diplomat, virtually adopted Holmes and defended her against his own grandson. But the film redeems him at the end when we are told he finally wakes up to Holmes’s real nature. Theranos’s chief creative officer defers blame onto her by saying “I wasn’t an engineer. I wasn’t a scientist.” One could say his awareness of this meant he shouldn’t have taken a top job at a medical engineering company. But he’s another of Holmes’s victims. All of these men are Adam: napping during the crime and, therefore, forgivable.

Elizabeth Holmes has nothing in common with the courageous women who came forward in the #MeToo movement. But the male figures in the Theranos narrative have a whole lot in common with men as #MeToo’s antagonists often present her: hapless prey taken for a ride by opportunists or temptresses.

I’ve asked myself many times, since the advent of #MeToo, whether men are actually now more constrained in their public behavior than women are. I’m socially permitted, in the current climate, to say things like “I hate men” on Facebook without imperiling my career or reputation. I can say out loud, “God, men are awful,” and get nods of assent these days even from men. If a man says that “women are awful” in a locker room, Gillette tells us that other guys are supposed to call him out.

Even this reversal, though, acknowledges men’s imperfection. Yes, #MeToo holds that men’s enduring power in the world can tempt them to wrongdoing. But to say “men are awful” is also, in a sense, to say “it’s understandable that men can be awful.” A screwed-up, mendacious, power-hungry woman is still a surprise — a grim fascination. Something wrong. Something aberrant. Something even inhuman. A witch.

During the Salem witch trials in colonial America, magistrates encouraged investigators and the public to scrutinize women’s physical bodies for so-called “witches’ marks.” People called “witch hunters” shaved misbehaving women — some of whom really did misbehave — so that every part of their bodies could be examined to reveal their evil. Supposedly, the claw of the Devil had marked these women as his own. This could take the form of any imperfection: warts, moles, scars, skin tags, even discolorations from injuries or diseases.

It’s revealing that these kinds of physical flaws, in women, were believed to be indicators of their power. It was important for the early Americans to assign immense power to “witches,” because it allowed them to look away from their own failings. Early America was an explicitly utopian project. There were so many hopes, and thus so many failures, ill omens, and disappointments. We still are idealistic, and Silicon Valley is the epicenter of that.

How different are the analysts who profess to know Holmes’s psychology — based on an intense examination of her eyelids and her hand gestures — from the witch hunters? Holmes is scrutinized, most of all, as a being unlike the rest of us — which is strikingly different to how Billy McFarland of the Fyre Festival, or even, frankly, Harvey Weinstein have been treated. Most of the people examining her must know many women feel the pressure to go blonde and struggle to keep their makeup looking good. But it’s somehow impossible to believe that Holmes’s eye makeup didn’t look great just because she wasn’t great at putting on eye makeup. It’s impossible to imagine she went blond because she didn’t like her brown hair. It’s impossible to think she wore black turtlenecks every day because she was encouraged, by mentors and magazines, to adopt a “uniform style,” which, by the way, every fashion maven now encourages. It’s impossible to think she worried, legitimately, that a higher-pitched voice would hamper her prospects.

Women are encouraged to do many of the things we find so weird in Holmes — to go blond, perfect a smoky eye, adopt a more masculine tone — all the time. But Holmes is assumed to have done all of these things with malicious intent, as part of her wizardry on everyone around her.

In McFarland, we permitted ourselves to hope that somehow our modern snake-oil salesmen are ultimately also victims of a greater culture. In Holmes, we permit ourselves to ogle pure evil. Whatever appeared slightly odd about her, physically, are signs of her interior problems. Anything bad that happened in her vicinity was her design, the evidence not of a group of people’s gigantic failure but of one woman’s malevolent cunning and power. In other words: she is our witch, and for our old-fashioned delight we are burning her.