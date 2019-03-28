

Elevated view from the concourse level during the All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park in Miami on July 9, 2017. (Erik S. Lesser/European Pressphoto Agency)

Seth S. Tannenbaum is a doctoral candidate in twentieth-century American history at Temple University.

Today the Miami Marlins will re-christen a section of their ballpark “Comunidad 305.” In that relatively inexpensive section, unlike the rest of the park, “musical instruments, flags and more” will not just be allowed but also be encouraged so that the team can transform often library-quiet Marlins Park into a rollicking, noisy and festive atmosphere resembling the ballpark experience in Latin America.

The Marlins’ laudatory, and quite possibly moneymaking, efforts to make a part of the park more welcoming to Latino fans reveal both the possibilities and limits of how far baseball teams are willing to go to expand their fan base in the face of declining attendance. Team owners have long welcomed racial minorities, women and children to boost revenue and create the appearance of inclusion, but ballparks are actually spaces that use exclusion and division to protect middle- and upper-class white fans from interacting with those who are different from them.

Americans’ complicated relationship with diversity, equality and inclusion has been evident at baseball games throughout the 20th century. At the ballpark, as at a host of other public entertainment venues, middle- and upper-class white men have been comfortable with the presence of other groups of people only as long as they did not have to interact with them. Diversity was acceptable only if true inclusion and equality was not on the table.

For more than a century, observers saw baseball games as a place where Americans interacted as equals regardless of their race, class or gender. For example, in 1912, Baseball Magazine writer William A. Phelon argued that the fan “is the representative American institution. His ranks are filled from every class of society, by every one of the many nationalities which combine to make the American nation.”

This perception, however, ignored significant structural and physical barriers that limited the ability of working-class, minority and female fans to come to the park. Thanks to the wide range of ticket prices and physical barriers, the ballpark itself intentionally divided the fans who came to games, often along the lines of age, race, gender and class. Teams even tried to separate fans based upon the levels of noise they wanted to make.

Owners understood that attracting fans of all races, classes and genders could increase revenue, but they also sensed that middle- and upper-class white male fans had little interest in interacting with fans who did not look or act like they did. Many white male fans scorned female or minority fans as inferior, not fully comprehending or valuing the national pastime.

Press accounts laid bare the often-prejudiced conceptions of nonwhite and female fans. A 1908 article described a stereotypical black fan as “Rastus Jones,” a derogatory name for African Americans rooted in the history of blackface minstrelsy. Two years later, another argued that “many negroes are becoming dyed-in-the-wool fans, and they afford a lot of amusement for rooters and players with their original style of ‘fanning.’ ” Other press accounts described female fans as so ignorant about the game that they ruined the experience for the male fans who had the misfortune to sit near them.

If those stereotypes weren’t enough, nonwhite and female fans were often treated unequally at the ballpark. Racial segregation of black fans was not uncommon at early ballparks. At major league ballparks in Washington and St. Louis — then the two southernmost big league cities — black fans were segregated until the 1940s. At some minor league and spring training parks in the South, that was the case into the 1960s. Team owners welcomed black fans because they wanted to maximize profit, but they often only did so when they could guarantee that those fans would not impinge on how white fans wanted to experience the game.

Gender discrimination also abounded at baseball games. Even while hawking ladies’ days at the park, a staple since the 1880s, owners did not treat their female fans the same as their male fans. For example, on ladies’ days in the 1940s, teams sold discounted tickets to women for seats in the bleachers, which kept women away from teams’ regular, and mostly male, fans. As one 1946 article noted, “serious women fans prefer to pay full admission and sit where they choose instead of taking advantage of the cut rates which oblige them to remain in segregated sections with their shrill sisters.” Women at the park made the atmosphere seem like a diverse and inclusive space, but because they were often pushed to the periphery and framed as inferior fans, they presented the kind of diversity that was comfortable to male fans.

Owners’ desire to please white male fans also extended to trying to keep distractions that might threaten their enjoyment of the ballpark experience at a safe distance. Teams tried to recruit children as future fans by offering them free or reduced-price tickets to the park but tended to stick them in the cheapest seats where they would not bother wealthy fans. Often, knothole gangs — team-sponsored children’s fan clubs — were given seats in the bleachers so their antics did not bother anyone. For 11 games in 1964, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned over half of Dodger Stadium’s outfield bleachers to children and their chaperones, who the team let into the park free. The park’s design made sure that those kids would not interact with anyone else. Just last year, the Baltimore Orioles instituted a similar policy, giving kids free tickets to the cheapest seats in the park.

A similar balancing act was evident as some team owners encouraged musical-instrument-bearing fans to come to the park, but shunted them off to the outfield seats. In Brooklyn, musical fans, who were once seen as a “nuisance,” eventually became a beloved, albeit unequal, part of the experience. In 1951, the Brooklyn Dodgers offered a free outfield seat to any fan who brought an instrument with them to the park. Nearly 2,500 fans took advantage of the deal. Newsweek’s music critic wrote that about 2,000 fans brought a brass instrument and that “2,419 of the 2,426 played vociferously; of that number, exactly 67 knew how to play.”

The pattern is unmistakable: Fans intent on experiencing the game in an unusual way were welcomed, just like fans who weren’t white men, but only so long as they, and the discordant sounds they produced, were kept far away from the fans who spent the most for their tickets.

The ballpark has always been a site where all fans are supposedly equal. But it is also a place where owners are trying to profit, which means pleasing various constituencies. Maximizing attendance often requires drawing fans who want to behave in unique ways and are not middle- and upper-class white men. Yet to keep all their customers happy, team owners have long divided fans into different sections where they could root in their own way in peace, just as the 2019 Marlins are doing with Comunidad 305.

It should give us pause, however, that much of the diversity at Marlins Park, as it has been at baseball stadiums for well over a century, will be shunted off to the cheap seats. The ballpark might include diverse groups of Americans, but they are often not treated as equals there.