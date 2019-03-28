Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything

The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts is decamping to Toronto for the 2019 International Studies Association meetings. Panels will be attended. Books will be purchased. Junior scholars will be mentored. Drinks will be quaffed.

After reading Taylor Lorenz’s latest in the Atlantic, however, I have been forced to ask a different question: Will I meet my nemesis? Do I even have one? Should you have one?

Lorenz argues that the nemesis concept has never been hotter. What exactly is a nemesis? To paraphrase Britney Spears, a nemesis is not a rival but not yet an enemy. The point, however, is to have a person in your field who drives you to be better at what you want to be: “Nemeses … are worthy foes in any area of life. They require a particular kind of jealousy, because you compete with them, even if they’re unaware of your existence. They can drive you mad with their achievements. But they can also push you to work harder.”

According to Lorenz, the key trait of a modern nemesis is anonymity; someone can be your nemesis without being aware of it. The proliferation of social media channels, in which everyone can advertise their accomplishments and achievements to the world, allows everyone to observe what their potential nemesis is doing. As Lorenz puts it: “It’s easy, when you see someone leading a seemingly perfect life, to want to tear that person down.”

The academy would seem to be tailor-made for nemeses. Academics promote their publications all the time. It’s a vital but under-discussed part of the job, particularly for junior academics. If one selected the right nemesis, that could act as a spur for greater productivity. Furthermore, as someone once put it, in the academy the battles are so fierce because the stakes are so small. Nemeses seem a bit petty, and the ivory tower is rife with that.

I confess that I have probably had one or two nemeses in my day. When I was a junior scholar, I kept closer tabs on the people I competed with on the job market than I’d care to admit. More recently, I felt a strong urge to finish “The Ideas Industry” before someone I knew had finished their book on a similar subject.

Rather than jump on the nemesis bandwagon, however, let me suggest an alternative, one that is not mutually exclusive to the nemesis concept but seems way healthier: the “good news friend.”

A good news friend is the rare doppelganger of the bad news friend. If you are reading this, you likely have colleagues who will be very supportive if you face a professional setback. They will take you out for drinks, listen to your complaints, tell you it will be okay and so forth. Supporting someone else when they receive bad news is the humane, decent thing to do. In competitive professions, it is also easy to comfort a fallen colleague. Someone else complaining about a setback — who cannot identify with that? Who does not feel just a smidgen better listening to someone else’s misfortune?

In the academy, however, good news can also have its share of complaints. You won a prestigious grant? Ugh, that’s more administration. You got an article accepted? Oy, that means you’re going to have to crash on page proofs just when you’re busy with something else. You received an invite to a fancy-schmancy conference! Oh no, it conflicts with another conference obligation. Even good news can generate complaints.

The problem, of course, is that no one wants to hear these complaints. They are the laments of the successful and sound an awful lot like bragging. If you try to register these complaints with bad news friends, they are likely to make “world’s smallest violin” gestures.

And this is why you need a good news friend. This is a professional colleague who is as successful as you are, can understand the small downsides that come with positive news, and empathize accordingly. This is probably someone who is difficult to see on a regular basis because between the two of you there’s too much success to have time for a casual coffee. While much harder to find, a good news friend is a very useful outlet. And the best part is, you get to be that person’s good news friend, as well.

If a nemesis helps you to be better at what you do, then by all means find one. But I highly recommend finding a good news friend at the same time. In getting one, you will antagonize your bad news friends less and be able to succeed with grace. And I want to be way better at doing that than my nemesis.