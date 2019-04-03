

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is one of a number of potentially strong Democratic candidates hailing from the West. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Having been born and raised in the American West, it’s always been curious to me that the Democratic Party has never selected a presidential nominee from the region. The Western states encompass more than half of our nation’s land area and nearly one-quarter of our fellow citizens, and they are experiencing rapid population growth. And yet, only two Western Democrats, William Gibbs McAdoo in 1924 and Gary Hart in 1984, both of whom were transplants to the region, have even been serious contenders for their party’s nomination. Democrats have never even put a westerner in the No. 2 slot on the ticket.

This has come at a cost: Republicans, who frequently nominated Western candidates, have dominated the region at the presidential level. But as the West has become less fiscally conservative and more socially liberal over the past two decades, it has become a battleground crucial to Democratic hopes of capturing the presidency.

In its quest to win the 2020 election, it is time for the Democrats to take a look at the successful Republican playbook — which was built around the myth of frontier individualism. The resulting Western libertarianism, advocated by nominees from the region, presaged the 1980s conservative takeover of government. The Democrats need a competing brand to fully thrive in the region, and Western standard-bearers can help them build one.

Westerners have long been crucial to the Republican Party, supplying 10 of its presidential nominees and seven vice-presidential ones. This history dates back to the party’s earliest days, when it made former senator John C. Fremont of California its first presidential nominee. The party performed well in the West during the remainder of the 19th century, because its pro-corporatist positions complemented the region’s economic dependence on large mining companies. Republican support for macroeconomic security policies such as protective tariffs and infrastructure developments connected the region economically to the east and helped build the GOP brand.

Republican strength in the region continued into the 20th century, as the national population started to shift west. After a seven-decade gap, the GOP returned to California for its presidential nominee, selecting Herbert Hoover in 1928. The former commerce secretary beat New York’s Al Smith before losing to Franklin Roosevelt in 1932 after he mishandled the Great Depression, souring the electorate on frontier individualism as an economic approach.

Over the subsequent three decades, however, the Republicans continued to cultivate and dominate the West, choosing vice-presidential nominees from the region four times (Charles McNary of Oregon in 1940, Earl Warren of California in 1948 and Richard Nixon of California in 1952 and 1956). The powerhouse figures who ascended to lofty heights in Republican politics helped rebuild the party’s brand throughout the region, allowing it to perform well in federal, gubernatorial and state legislative elections.

Although there was a fair amount of ideological diversity among Western Republicans, who spanned from the liberal Warren to libertarian conservatives such as Arizona’s Barry Goldwater, the region’s frontier spirit and rugged individualism meshed relatively well with both the traditional corporatist and emerging libertarian wings of the party. Western voters became suspicious of microeconomic security policies including social welfare spending, pro-labor regulations, farm subsidies and federal education funding, believing these interventions threatened state sovereignty, individual freedom and free markets. The only true exception was in water politics. When it came to funding for dams, Westerners supported massive national spending to provide electricity and irrigation.

Nationally, Republicans tightened their embrace of this Western conservatism in the 1960s. Between 1960 and 1988, Republicans chose a Western presidential nominee in six of seven election cycles. Nixon, who was nominated three times and won twice, brought a Western ethos to the White House, although he governed as a centrist because Democrats controlled Congress.

While Nixon ultimately resigned his office in disgrace, the Republican hold on the West remained relatively strong. This was at least partially because the Democratic ranks were dominated by northeastern liberals and southern populists, leaving little room at the top of the ticket for the West’s breed of relative centrists such as Henry “Scoop” Jackson of Washington, Frank Church of Idaho and Mo Udall of Arizona.

In 1980, Republicans again plucked a Californian to head their ticket. Ronald Reagan swept into office with a brand of frontier individualism focused on tax cuts and deregulation. He took advantage of the 40-year electoral advantage Republicans had crafted. In presidential elections from 1948 to 1988, Republicans won an average of 78 Western electoral votes compared with a paltry 19 for Democrats. But during Reagan’s presidency the West began to shift from under the Republican’s feet, initially in presidential contests and later in down-ballot elections.

Why?

Because the crucial state of California began rebelling against both corporatism and libertarianism as it moved toward a new brand of pragmatic progressivism. By 1992, the burgeoning Western realignment became apparent when Bill Clinton captured California by 13 points, a margin that has only increased for Democratic nominees over time. This shift resulted from the state’s changing demographics. As manufacturing faded in the Rust Belt, large numbers of highly educated progressives migrated to the state. Just as importantly, Latino and Asian immigrants with more communitarian political beliefs fundamentally altered California politics.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Democrats began to expand their influence throughout the West as similar trends took hold in many other states. Washington, Oregon and New Mexico turned solidly blue, while Colorado and Nevada became reliably purple.

But the party still hasn’t fully replicated the GOP’s regional juggernaut. Since 1992, Democrats have won an average of 64 percent of Western electoral votes compared with the 76 percent the GOP once accumulated. Colorado and Nevada still aren’t dependably blue, nor have sufficient inroads been made in vulnerable states such as Arizona and Montana, which have elected Democrats at the state level. In the battle between frontier individualism and pragmatic progressivism, the national party has failed to select leaders who can articulate a vision for why the latter is better for the entire region’s future.

Yet the region’s changes over the past two decades make it ripe to become a Democratic firewall, particularly as population increases mean more electoral votes will be at stake in the years to come. A Western presidential nominee could help accelerate that process, as they once did for the Republican Party. Several strong Western Democrats make this a real possibility. Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California is considered one of the front-runners for the nomination. Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper has been a dominant force in Mountain Western politics for years. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s focus on climate change may have unique appeal to conservation-minded Westerners. And others, such as Sen. Michael F. Bennet of Colorado or Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, may join this group in the weeks to come.

However, the candidate with possibly the most appeal in the West could turn out to be a Texan. But former congressman Beto O’Rourke is from El Paso, which is in the Mountain West time zone for a reason. While it is part of Texas, it has a Western orientation. Geographically and culturally, it is more like Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Tucson than cities in the eastern part of the state. Having represented this gateway city in Congress, O’Rourke might be able to apply his pragmatic progressivism, which is focused on evolutionary rather than revolutionary economic and social change, in a way that attracts both Texan and Western voters. If he were the nominee, this could put more than 50 new electoral votes into play.

It is far past time for Democrats to seriously consider nominating a Westerner, primarily because it would bolster the party’s growing regional brand. This could serve as a critical insurance policy against Trump repeating his electoral successes in parts of the Upper Midwest.

Go West, Democrats, and grow a durable coalition. Our future might depend on it.