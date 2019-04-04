

The Rev. William Barber II, accompanied by the Revs. Liz Theoharis and Jesse Jackson, speaks to a crowd outside the U.S. Capitol during a Poor People's Campaign rally last year. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Vaneesa Cook teaches courses in U.S. history at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Her book "Spiritual Socialists: Religion and the American Left" will be published in September.

On the night of Wednesday, April 3, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the headquarters of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, where he was rallying support for city sanitation workers on strike, demanding workplace dignity. As a storm raged outside the temple walls, King’s voice rang with confidence about the road to social justice and the coming of God’s Kingdom. He alluded to the possibility of his early death but assured his audience that he was “not concerned about that now” because God had allowed him to “go to the mountaintop” and glimpse “the Promised Land.”

The following evening, King, age 39, was fatally shot on the balcony outside of his hotel room.

For many Americans, King represents racial and social progress in U.S. history. After all, he helped achieve the landmark policies of the 1950s and 1960s that enhanced civil, voting and human rights for black and white Americans. But he knew that civil rights legislation was not enough to turn the tide of racism that constantly muddied the nation’s conscience. He knew that such gains could prove to be ephemeral, and he also understood that civil rights gains amounted to only a fraction of the broader struggle for economic and social justice — a recognition that lives on in the movement today.

By the mid-1960s, King spoke increasingly of issues such as peace and poverty, launching the interracial Poor People’s Campaign with members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) shortly before his death. He traveled to Memphis to bring attention to the plight of low-wage earners in America and died in service to that cause.

Several weeks before King’s death, the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders released the Kerner Report, which officially recognized glaring disparities between black and white Americans. The 426-page document detailed what it called “separate and unequal” housing, employment, education and social services for African Americans. In the wake of the commission’s recommendations, the federal government focused on correcting such inequalities over the next decade through nationally sponsored programs, measuring gains in literacy, desegregation and poverty.

But in the 1980s, those success rates stalled and began losing ground. As Fred Harris, a member of the commission, explained on the 50th anniversary follow-up of the report: “We made progress on virtually every aspect of race and poverty for nearly a decade after the Kerner report and then that progress slowed, then stopped and in many ways was reversed, so that today racial and ethnic discrimination is again worsening. We are resegregating our cities and our schools, condemning millions of kids to inferior education and taking away their real possibility of getting out of poverty.”

The Rev. William J. Barber II, a pastor and activist based in North Carolina, spoke via satellite at the event unveiling the new findings 50 years after the original Kerner Report, saying, “We face a national crisis not unlike the storm that rocked America in 1968.”

Today, Barber reflects King’s legacy, fighting for social justice and civil rights across the country. Barber and his group Repairers of the Breach have even taken the baton of the SCLC’s Poor People’s Campaign, echoing King’s call for a national “revolution in values” and moral revival. The mission statement of this modern-day version of the Poor People’s Campaign vows to support the efforts of local grass-roots movements “to end systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, environmental destruction, and other injustices.” It acknowledges, both in word and deed, the “unfinished work” of King and the SCLC in the fight against systemic racism.

On the one hand, Barber’s activism is indicative of the progress made since King’s assassination. Progressives have carried the struggle for social justice forward into the 21st century, achieving measures of success for women, LGBTQ people, black Americans and other minorities. However, the necessity of Barber’s mission also reflects the limits of progress, reminding us that the achievements of the civil rights era can and have been rolled back and undermined since the 1960s. As Barber stated in early 2018: “We have less voting rights today than we had on Aug. 6, 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was passed.”

Recently, voting rights have suffered from neglect or outright malfeasance. In the late 20th century, activists could claim significant progress, especially as states began increasing opportunities for residents to vote early or by mail. The contested results of the 2000 presidential election prompted state governments to introduce or enhance early voting policies to avoid the overload on Election Day. Such reforms built upon the legacy of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which aimed to increase African American voter participation by undermining state laws that made it more difficult for black people to vote. Many states, however, are implementing new barriers that limit access to the polls.

The fight in Barber’s native North Carolina, where policymakers have gone to great lengths to restrict voting, particularly for poor blacks, is especially telling. In the 2014 and 2016 elections, restrictions were placed upon early voting, Sunday voting, polling locations and voter qualifications. What’s more, the state admitted in court that the decision to eliminate Sunday voting in certain counties was racially motivated. North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District will remain without a representative for most of the year because the state Board of Elections voided the 2018 contest between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready after officials discovered disproportional spoiled or undelivered ballots from predominantly African American neighborhoods.

Voter suppression and gerrymandering cases are still under review in several states, including North Carolina, Wisconsin and Georgia, a clear sign that civil rights laws as well as the U.S. Constitution have failed to deter voter suppression. The resurgence of white-supremacist rhetoric in recent years also gives lie to the idea that blatant racism in America is consigned to the past. The victories of the 1950s and 1960s civil rights movement, in other words, were never written in stone.

Yet Barber’s efforts, like King’s, go beyond suffrage issues, as he calls for a moral reckoning with ongoing problems of poverty, corporate power, education and health care. In 2017, Barber and fellow activists involved with Repairers of the Breach faced arrest in Washington, D.C., while protesting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the GOP’s proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He served jail time again in 2018, the same day he received a MacArthur Foundation grant, after a demonstration “[f]or minimum wage, in front of McDonald’s.”

The moral agenda for Barber is a lengthy one, involving interrelated issues that cut to the core of his religious values. When confronted with the question about whether race or class constitutes the driving agent of change, for example, he, like King, refuses to choose. “Yes, it’s race and class,” he insisted in his book “The Third Reconstruction,” the very title of which alludes to a complex notion of progress, measured in stages across history.

King also realized that the struggle and its achievements would not run a linear path. He understood God as simultaneously transcendent (beyond the world and humanity) and immanent (working within the world and humanity), meaning that God’s ultimate plan and universal triumph depends on us, and what we do or fail to do. “Man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love,” King said.

King’s 1968 “Mountaintop” speech may make us feel better about the conditions of his untimely death on that April night. He faced his fate with courage, having fundamentally altered American society. But this moment in American history should be memorialized with a strong dose of contrition, as we consider the setbacks to civil and human rights, economic and social justice, in recent decades. We must remember that the kind of progress toward the Promised Land that King envisioned remains under constant attack and requires a corresponding commitment of faith for justice.