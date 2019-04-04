

President Ronald Reagan and NATO Secretary General Lord Carrington in the White House Rose Garden before talks on Sept. 11, 1984. (Barry Thumma/AP)

Lauren Stauffer is a third-year doctoral student at the University of Connecticut. Her dissertation looks at the transformation of NATO from the end of the Cold War to the post-Cold War era, specifically in regards to the alliance’s growing “out-of-area” awareness.

President Trump clearly dislikes the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. During his 2016 campaign, Trump dismissed the organization as “obsolete” and regularly grouses that allies are not “paying their bills.” Such comments have strained Trump’s relationships with allied leaders and weakened the ties of the alliance. While many observers have noticed the strain, they have missed a more worrisome consequence: the breakdown of the Republican Party’s long-standing loyalty to NATO.

This breakdown matters. It marks the end of an era in which Republican presidents embraced flexible, multilateral alliances that could adapt to changing conditions and safeguard American interests worldwide.

NATO has historically been as much, if not more, of a Republican project as a Democratic one. The alliance’s Republican ties go back to Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served as the first supreme allied commander of NATO before entering the White House.

Other Republican presidents have cemented this bond, none more significantly than Ronald Reagan. The 40th president was instrumental in transitioning NATO from a regional alliance to a global one that was not only strong enough to counter communism, but flexible enough to handle newly emerging threats. Emphasizing the importance of collective defense, Reagan told the British Parliament that “the ultimate determinant” in the Cold War would “not be bombs and rockets, but a test of wills and ideas, a trial of spiritual resolve, the values we hold, the beliefs we cherish, the ideals to which we are dedicated.” Reagan believed that through the unwavering ideals and defensive strength of the West, communism would land on the “ash heap of history.” He was right.

Reagan entered office during a challenging time for NATO. The alliance was struggling to adapt to a new set of challenges, not unlike those that confront it today. Instead of provoking greater tensions, as Trump has done, Reagan urged NATO allies to support Western interests worldwide. He considered NATO “the greatest alliance in history,” understanding it to be a crucial protector of democracy and freedom. Instead of shrinking NATO’s reach, Reagan and his advisers sought to broaden it, demanding that NATO members rise to the occasion of combating threats worldwide.

The Reagan administration oversaw the growth of the alliance in terms of its membership and defense budgets, reshaping it to tackle newly emerging, “out-of-area” threats beyond Europe. The shift in focus from threats to the Euro-Atlantic region to global, out-of-area concerns was new to the 1980s. These included the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, access to oil in the Persian Gulf, stability in Central America, Britain’s 1982 Falklands war and the increase in terrorism stemming from Libya.

As the list of “common security interests” grew, Reagan remained explicit about the need for “a more forthcoming Allied ‘out-of-area’ posture.” Echoing the White House, Republicans such as Rep. Douglas Bereuter of Nebraska pushed for the creation of an out-of-area commission, in addition to the established channels of allied consultation.

The recognition of these new, out-of-area threats inspired NATO to shed its regionalism. At first hesitant, the allies embraced the mission. At the 1984 North Atlantic Council meeting of ministers, Reagan asked the allies to be prepared “to facilitate (overflight, landing, logistic support) U.S. out-of-area deployments, compensate (additional reserve units, air and sea lift capabilities) for those U.S. forces thus diverted from European defense, and participate (militarily, politically, economically) in areas of special importance to the West.”

The Department of Defense also urged greater defense planning as NATO’s conventional forces appeared inadequate for the emerging threats, particularly those from nonstate actors. The Reagan administration proposed a 100,000-man NATO Rapid Reserve Force, based on the U.S. Rapid Deployment Joint Task Force established in 1979. According to the Pentagon, the force would add to existing reserve formations and demonstrate increased readiness “during periods of ambiguous warning.”

Reagan’s focus on improving NATO’s response and readiness to confront global threats reflects the value his administration placed on the alliance. A product of the early Cold War, Reagan recognized NATO’s capacity as an invaluable tool for the West. Presumably less risky than unilateral American action, a more coordinated and flexible NATO could provide the security needed in a post-Cold War era, especially considering the threats from state and nonstate actors.

This insight proved prescient, and Reagan’s prodding yielded valuable dividends after his presidency. NATO gave the Pentagon multilateral support during the Gulf War, and the alliance halted ethnic cleansing in Kosovo. Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, NATO answered Washington’s call with its first out-of-area mission in Afghanistan. The Reagan administration’s force proposals also carried through to 2003, with the creation of the NATO Response Force. By pushing shared ideals and a shared defense strategy, Reagan helped ensure NATO would not land on the “ash heap of history.”

Today, Trump appears intent on undoing the foreign policies of his Republican predecessors. His proclaimed dislike of NATO not only obscures the past, but threatens the present. Just as Reagan’s era witnessed a shift in the Cold War, so, too, does the present moment evidence an accelerating shift from conventional, state-led warfare to hybrid warfare that includes cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

Instead of discarding NATO, the United States must take a page from Reagan’s playbook and help shepherd the alliance into this new era. Thursday marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. During the celebrations in Washington, the birthplace of the alliance, Trump should seize the opportunity to provide forward-looking leadership, as Reagan did years ago. Trump should replace complaints of burden-sharing with coordinated strategies to counter cyber and terrorist threats, and champion a NATO that invests in shoring up its allies’ security in the East and the West, physical or virtual.

It is possible, however, that this anniversary will witness no ringing presidential reaffirmation of allied values or pride in a “spiritual resolve.” The president may very well skip celebrations. Even though Trump hosted the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on Tuesday, he returned to his familiar talking points on allied burden-sharing. Trump’s unwillingness to discuss a more detailed, strategic utilization of NATO, and his absence from today’s celebrations, is meaningful.

In a rare move, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), invited the secretary general to speak before Congress today — reportedly without the White House’s consent. The decision highlights the distance between NATO and the White House. While McConnell’s willingness to act independently in support of NATO is encouraging, it does not make up for Trump’s indifference. The conservative values and commitment to NATO once championed by Reagan is still missing.