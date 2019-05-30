

Irvin B. Nathan was General Counsel of the House from 2007 to 2010, under Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The clash between Congress and the Trump administration is moving into a crucial new phase. Given the administration’s stonewalling of nearly all House of Representatives subpoenas for witnesses and documents, including those sent to former White House counsel Donald McGahn — a no-show at a hearing last week — and those seeking the president’s tax records, the House will now turn to the courts to enforce its legitimate demands.

The legislature will win those court battles, I’m confident, in part based on precedents I helped establish when serving as general counsel of the House from 2007 to 2010, when the House fought the George W. Bush administration over similar matters. The House indisputably has the right to demand information relevant to legislative inquiries, and to investigations related to its oversight responsibilities — as federal judges affirmed in two cases last week.

But that doesn’t mean the information and testimony can be obtained quickly enough to be useful — nor that Trump would abide by a definitive court ruling against him.

The administration will try to delay the proceedings so the information comes out after November 2020, past the time when the House can effectively use it, past when Americans deciding whom to support in the presidential election need it.

The courts have tools to speed the process: Judges can impose tighter deadlines for the filing of briefs, quickly obtain affidavits instead of live testimony, render prompt decisions, and reject requests by the administration for stays that are obviously stalling tactics. They should use those tools because we can’t allow foot-dragging to block Congress’s constitutional right to investigate the executive branch.

Bush’s administration picked a legal fight similar to Trump’s with the House and lost — making clear that the current administration has no valid legal basis for its claims. In 2007, suspicions arose that political motivations had led the White House to fire nine U.S. attorneys, whose positions were supposed to be insulated from partisan calculations. The House subpoenaed former White House counsel Harriet Miers to testify and also sought documents from White House chief of staff Josh Bolten. The White House made the unprecedented and unjustified assertion that these top aides were immune from congressional subpoenas, directing Miers not to appear and Bolton not to produce the demanded materials.

The House held Miers and Bolton in contempt (as the House now is expected to hold in contempt all those who refuse to comply with subpoenas).

Suing was the best option, we concluded. Once a person has been held in contempt of Congress, the House has three enforcement options. First, based on well-established 19th- and early 20th-century Supreme Court precedents, House leaders can send the sergeant-at-arms and the Capitol Police to arrest the person and, after a hearing, imprison him in a D.C. jail, or elsewhere, until he complies with the order — or until the session of Congress adjourns. We concluded this was impractical, impolitic and unseemly. That remains true today, particularly when the subpoena involves someone, like a Cabinet official, with a security detail.

The second option is to ask the Department of Justice to prosecute the crime of contempt of Congress, punishable by imprisonment for up to a year and a fine. But the department had itself provided the legal advice that Miers and Bolten did not have to comply with the subpoenas, so it unsurprisingly declined the case. The notion of the Trump Department of Justice prosecuting Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over Trump’s tax returns seems similarly far-fetched.

But if a federal court, after civil litigation, orders the enforcement of a subpoena, further resistance can be punished by incarceration by the U.S. marshal — a dramatic act, to be sure, but one the American people may be reassured has judicial approval.

In our dispute with the Bush administration, U.S. District Judge John Bates, a George W. Bush appointee, ruled there was no basis in law for the White House’s claim of immunity for presidential aides. (He did say Miers, when she appeared before Congress, could raise privilege objections to specific questions.) Bolten was ordered either to produce the documents or provide a listing of specific privileged documents.

Bates ruled promptly, less than four months after we sued, and he declared he would make himself available to resolve remaining privilege questions. The Bush administration appealed, but then the Obama administration entered the White House, and the House and new administration reached a settlement. Miers testified, and many, though not all, of the documents were produced. Congress got the information it needed to reach its conclusion that the firing of the attorneys was, indeed, politically motivated.

The fight between the Republican-controlled House and the Obama Department of Justice over documents related to the “Fast and Furious” investigation — an undercover operation that went awry and led to the shooting death of a Border Patrol agent — made even clearer the problem with judicial delays.

In 2011, after I had left my position, the GOP-controlled House subpoenaed documents relating to the operation and to the administration’s original explanations, which had proved to be inaccurate. The Justice Department provided some documents but refused to produce many others, claiming a variety of privileges. The House held Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt and, again, opted for a civil suit.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee, ruled that the House had a valid claim, citing the Miers precedent. But wrangling over whether each of the voluminous withheld documents was covered by a privilege dragged on for years — as the White House again changed hands. Remarkably, the case was only fully wrapped up this month.

The courts agree: Congressional oversight and investigation of the executive branch is essential to our system of checks and balances. That was the message once again when U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta last week rejected the White House’s attempt to block the House from subpoenaing Trump’s accountants, to obtain financial records, and also when, that same week, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos did the same for Deutsche Bank and Capitol One.

The Trump administration is making its decisions not based on legal precedents, but on the calculation that it can throw up enough obstacles to run out the clock. The White House surely knows that there is no merit to the claims of executive privilege for the testimony and documents of former counsel McGahn. The Supreme Court made clear in U.S. v. Nixon (1974) that executive privilege is a qualified protection and must yield when it involves potential criminality and there is overriding public interest in disclosure. What’s more, the White House waived that privilege when Trump allowed him to testify to the Mueller team and when Attorney General William P. Barr released the report to the public.

The challenge is to accelerate what happens after the courts affirm Congress’s powers. The House needs the Mueller report, Trump’s tax returns and McGahn’s testimony now — to make legislative decisions and to reach conclusions relevant to its oversight responsibilities. The American people need the information now, too.

The House has its own tools to compel compliance, outside the courts — including the power of the purse. It can deny the administration funds for favored programs and even withhold appropriations for certain targeted offices in the White House. It can hold televised hearings featuring witnesses not controlled by the administration. And it can, of course, begin impeachment proceedings. None of these options should be off the table while litigation runs its course.

The House has the law on its side. But then the legislature must, as the ‘50s television show put it, beat the clock. If the public doesn’t see Trump’s financial records, or hear the testimony of key witnesses, until after the 2020 election, the House’s litigation victories will prove to be hollow.