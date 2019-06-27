

From left, British Prime Minister David Lloyd George, Italian Council President Vittorio Orlando, French Council President Georges Clemenceau and U.S. President Woodrow Wilson attend the opening day of the Conference for Peace in Paris on Jan. 19, 1919. (AFP/Getty Images)

Gabriel Glickman is an adjunct professor of history and is currently writing a world history book provisionally titled, “The Rise and Fall of World History: Avoiding Historical Amnesia in 21st Century Classrooms.”

This week, we celebrate peace, notably, the centennial of the peace treaty that brought an end to the First World War. The average person today may take this for granted: We live during an era in which war and violence are no longer celebrated. But this progress is a double-edged sword because the lack of large-scale war, combined with weariness from almost two decades of continuous American deployment to the Middle East, makes us numb to the roads that can lead to a larger conflagration.

Because we are transitioning toward a more competitive and perilous international order, today should also be an occasion to reflect on the cause of a war that sucked in established and aspiring powers alike during a time of peace. After all, it is much better to learn from war than to live through it.

With more than 30,000 accounts of the war written in the English language, World War I has commanded the attention of scholars and politicians since it ended. They have asked the question: What brought those nations into such a devastating conflict? What lessons can we learn from it to stop future localized crises from spinning out of control?

The most popular description of it is that it was an “accidental war.” This argument posits that political leaders absent-mindedly slid into war without realizing the magnitude of the risk they were taking. New archival evidence has shown a more disturbing truth that historical figures were making decisions with their eyes wide open.

This is the pressing lesson we need to understand now. Great-power rivalry can dangerously affect decision-making during a time of peace. In the words of Canadian historian Margaret MacMillan, “National rivalries fueled an arms race which in turn deepened insecurities and so added yet more impetus to the race. Nations looked for allies to make up for their own weaknesses and their decisions help to bring Europe closer to war.”

This happened in four ways. First was the rivalry between Germany and Great Britain. From the turn of the 20th century, the two were locked in an economic competition and an arms race for naval supremacy. By 1913, leaders in both countries announced that the rivalry was at an end, but the dynamic seemed to persist. On the eve of the war, neither appeared willing to tolerate the other’s dominance.

The second way involved Russia and Japan. Russia lost a war against Japan in 1905. With much embarrassment, it was forced to give up territory in Asia. Coupled with the internal instability of a failed revolution that same year, Russia reemerged in 1913 with an ambitious plan known as the “great army program,” which aimed to expand its military and recover its lost prestige. This, in turn, made a faction of German political and military leaders nervous about encroaching rivals that would make it difficult for Germany to complete its rise.

Third, because France posed a threat to German continental power, the French anticipated an eventual German attack that would need to be either repelled or preempted. The solution was an alliance with Russia that committed the latter to preparing for war against Germany. France attempted to influence Moscow’s military planning through loans and weapons sales.

Lastly, the declining Austro-Hungarian empire faced ongoing tensions with Serbia, which had liberated itself from Turkish rule and presented a challenge to Vienna’s claim to govern the Serbs in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The empire demanded that Serbia give it a role in investigating and punishing the Serbian culprits behind the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Although Serbia agreed to most of Vienna’s demands in the aftermath of the assassination, it rejected this one because it believed it violated its national sovereignty. Unprepared to tolerate a smaller nation restricting its actions, Vienna initiated the hostilities that dragged the other great power nations into war.

What made this war particularly tragic was that it came on the heels of an unprecedented multi-decade era of relative peace. Competitive nationalism and prideful thinking didn’t just result in war. It wrecked these nations and empires. The Austro-Hungarian empire broke up after the war. Bolsheviks overthrew the Russian regime. Germany was held responsible for the war and suffered economic consequences. French society was shocked by the high economic and moral cost of the war, leading one scholar to describe the interwar period as “a society sometimes on the brink of civil war.” Great Britain went from being the largest banker in the world to being a debtor nation.

This history of rivalries gone wrong has resonated with world leaders ever since. The memory of World War I particularly stuck out for John F. Kennedy during the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. Faced with a choice to respond to Soviet missiles in Cuba with American military maneuvers or diplomacy, Kennedy was afraid that his military advisers would push him over the edge in a World War I-like episode of prideful thinking based on competition, leading to conflict. As a result, he suggested that these advisers read historian Barbara Tuchman’s popular World War I narrative history, “The Guns of August.” “I am not going to follow a course which will allow anyone to write a comparable book about this time [and call it] The Missiles of October,” Kennedy said.

World War I can teach us that it is not just the expectation of irrationality from rogue leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un that should concern us. Rather, it is the unchecked emotions of leaders in difficult times. War in 1914 resulted from leaders who considered themselves upholders of peace, but nevertheless became embroiled in a conflict. These world leaders were not “sleepwalking.” They were making poor decisions.

This scenario — prideful policymaking leading to war — could easily happen again. The global ambitions of China, the resuscitation of Russia’s foreign policy, the continued proliferation of nuclear weapons and the emerging cybersphere of artificial intelligence are all difficult issues in which the inherent competitive dynamic could easily give way to conflict.

The stakes are much higher this time. We don’t know the effect of modern technology on warfare because there have not been any large-scale wars since 1945. Conflicts since then, like Vietnam, were notably lopsided. What we can be sure of, thanks to studies on the origins of World War I, is that great-power competition can go haywire and bring down an entire world order.

To be sure, it is important not to back down against dangerous aggressors. As Kennedy demonstrated, with historical mindfulness it is possible to do so without leading to war. Otherwise, just like in 1914, we may find ourselves embroiled in unbridled competition that gives way to a new class of devastating war.