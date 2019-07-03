

Holly Metcalf Kinyon's 1776 broadside printing of the Declaration of Independence, located at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything

As Independence Day approaches, Americans are feeling a little less patriotic than they used to. According to Gallup, “pride in the U.S. has hit its lowest point since Gallup’s first measurement in 2001.” This low point is still at a pretty high level — 70 percent — but reflects a growing disaffection among Democrats and independents.

The Gallup data reveals that most Americans like a lot of what makes America great — the country’s technological achievements, its military and economy, its cultural and sporting accomplishments, and its diversity as well. Americans dislike the political system, however. Commentary’s Noah Rothman suggests that, as we approach July Fourth, Americans fail to appreciate the virtues of the system: “there is no political system on Earth that has proven itself so dedicated to the advancement of liberty — even to the detriment of social cohesion, cultural homogeneity, and political engagement. That’s a true marvel, one of mankind’s greatest achievements. We should enjoy it while it’s here. Because nothing lasts forever, and we will miss it when it’s gone.”

Perhaps the problem, however, is that for many Americans, the political system has already changed, and not for the better. Two stories that have dominated this week are President Trump’s efforts to put tanks in D.C. to celebrate Independence Day and the reports trickling out about the inhumane conditions at border detention facilities. These kind of contrasts will foment domestic rebellions.

Indeed, when reviewing the document that made the Fourth of July our Independence Day, the parallels of complaint are somewhat disturbing. When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for a people to try to understand their disaffection with their government, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to such complaints.

The history of the present president of the United States is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.

He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.

He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:

For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:

For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:

He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us. You get the idea.

What is disturbing about this blatant plagiarism of the Declaration of Independence was how easy it was to craft. Not much conceptual stretching was required.

Jefferson also stressed prudence: “Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.” Despite Trump’s increasingly illiberal actions, the American people have shown themselves to right the ship of state through the elections and other legal political mechanisms available to them.

This is not a time for revolution. It is a time to remember Rothman’s warning: The American political system has always been an experiment, one that could fail without the necessary vigilance.

Those Americans who want to be proud of their country again should draw comfort from the political and philosophical ideals that make America great. They should then steel themselves for a political contest to preserve and defend those ideals. And then they should ensure that the person responsible for tarnishing those ideals leaves the White House the way he should.