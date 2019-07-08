

Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca sits in a 1990 Dodge Viper sports car. Iacocca, who became a folk hero for rescuing the company in the 1980s, died in July at 94. (Osamu Honda)

Daniel Rowe is a research and teaching fellow in U.S. history at the University of Oxford and an associate lecturer at Birkbeck, University of London.

Last week, Lee Iacocca, the former president of both Ford and Chrysler, died at the age of 94. Despite retiring from Chrysler nearly 30 years ago and virtually disappearing from public life during the last decade, Iacocca’s death was front-page news, receiving almost as much coverage as Steve Jobs’s passing did in 2011.

Why did Iacocca warrant such coverage? Largely because he embodied the American Dream: the son of immigrant hot-dog vendors; the diligent student who won a scholarship to attend an Ivy League school; the regional marketing and sales manager whose business acumen rocketed him up the ranks of America’s second-largest automobile manufacturer; the corporate leader who rescued the world’s 14th-largest company from bankruptcy; the patriotic multimillionaire who helped restore the Statue of Liberty and reopen Ellis Island as a museum.

Iacocca’s story resonates in a tumultuous moment because his achievements allow us to reassure ourselves that with hard work anyone can succeed and that America was, and is, great.

But when talking about his life, we shouldn’t simply recall this heroic narrative about Iacocca the businessman. We must also remember his politics. His blend of economic nationalism with racist overtones with plans for addressing deindustrialization and rebuilding infrastructure echo President Trump’s agenda. The persistent power of these politics reveal how thoroughly America has failed to address crucial economic issues for close to 40 years.

Iacocca began a campaign to raise his public profile during Chrysler’s “comeback” in 1982 and 1983. Through speeches, interviews, published writings and service on various public and political commissions, he also began to devote attention to political questions outside of his immediate business concerns.

By the mid-1980s, Iacocca had become America’s most famous and visible businessman. He was everywhere: Chrysler’s TV ads, “Miami Vice” and twice the cover of Time. But it was his ghostwritten autobiography, “Iacocca: An Autobiography,” that catapulted the businessman to true fame. With around 2.7 million copies sold, the book was the highest selling nonfiction book of 1984 and 1985.

With “Iacoccamania” sweeping America, the media began to speculate about potential presidential aspirations — rumors that Iacocca wasn’t quick to dismiss. But while he was open to the idea of a presidential run, there was a major issue: no one was sure what party he belonged to. Some operatives viewed Iacocca as the perfect Democratic foil to Ronald Reagan and pressed Walter Mondale to consider the Chrysler boss as his running mate — a suggestion that Mondale’s campaign manager did not rule out. But a New Republic profile called attention to the Chrysler boss’s previous identification as “fairly independent Republican.”

While his partisan identification may have been murky, his views were not. Iacocca declaimed interest in running for office in his autobiography, and its pages contained little on Washington politics. But the book did get political. It described President Reagan as a person “who lives in the past” and dismissed Reagan’s economic policies as “old fashioned.” Iacocca’s book also laid out extremely detailed economic policy prescriptions that could easily have propelled a campaign.

One of the central planks of this economic policy manifesto was trade. Declaring that “we’re in the midst of another major war with Japan,” the Chrysler boss maintained that America’s “economic struggle with the Japanese is critical for our future.” Iacocca then decried how in this “trade war”, America had “one hand tied behind our back.” To Iacocca, winning required the imposition of a set of “selective — and temporary — [trade] restraints” on Japanese industries. He also wanted to see steps taken to equalize the exchange rate to counteract “Japan’s tricky games with the currency.”

As with trade, Iacocca saw government as part of the solution to America’s other biggest problems: economic decline and deindustrialization. After declaring that the “market place isn’t always efficient,” he argued that federal government needed to “become more active in helping America meet the challenge of foreign competition and a changing world.” He unveiled a six-point program for doing so: heavy taxation on foreign-produced energy, short-term import restrictions on Japanese goods, reductions in government spending on welfare, tax incentives to encourage corporate investment in research and development, new grants and loans for those taking science and engineering courses and a publicly funded infrastructure rebuilding program.

While he decided not to enter the political fray in 1984, he kept his agenda front and center through public appearances. In 1988, he again flirted with a White House run, hiring a speechwriter, staking out positions on major policy issues and releasing a second ghostwritten book. Yet while polls indicated that he had enjoyed high levels of public support, he eventually decided not to run. Three years later, he turned down an offer to fill a vacant U.S. Senate seat.

But while declining elective office, Iacocca remained vocal about policy issues. He continued to criticize the “insidious Japanese economic and political power within the United States,” and in one of Chrysler’s commercials, he declared “it’s time to peel off the Teflon kimono” and banish public perceptions of Japanese manufacturing superiority.

As he went from just calling for a trade war to vocalizing much more overt racial prejudices like this, Iacocca sought to tie together the forces of racial and economic nationalism through various “Buy American” campaigns. On the eve of his retirement in 1992, hero-filled narratives about the “spirit of America” and villain-filled narratives about Japanese corporate domination were central to Iacocca’s strategy for selling cars — and his own brand.

It is tempting then to see Iacocca as the forerunner to President Trump, another outspoken businessman who achieved fame on the back of a best-selling autobiography. Just like Iacocca, Trump believes that America is losing a trade war (and like Iacocca he championed a trade war with Japan in the 1980s). He has also lent his support to protectionist policies and talked up plans to reinvigorate American industry and rebuild infrastructure.

The comparison ends there. While China is to Trump what Japan was to Iacocca, the politics of the two men are actually very different. Where Iacocca envisioned that the state would play a leading role in helping “Making America Great Again” and articulated a clear policy program, Trump avowed that reinvigorating industry and rebuilding infrastructure was simply a matter of lowering taxes, cutting regulations and adopting bellicose trade policies.

But the fact that Trump’s trade agenda and economic nationalism — along with its racist overtones — sound a lot like Iacocca’s proposals indicate that the same issues that dominated politics decades ago are still on the front burner, despite seismic changes in technology and culture. Just as in the mid-1980s, it remains possible to build a national political profile by playing upon fears of national decline, repeating anti-Asian stereotypes and pledging to rebuild industry and infrastructure.

We have never solved the problems spawned by deindustrialization and automation, nor has Trump offered adequate solutions. If he loses in 2020, it might be tempting to simply forget the Trump era and the grievances that motivated it and move on to pressing issues such as climate change and health care. But this would be a mistake. If we do, we’re asking for a third Iacocca-Trump reboot at some point in the future. To put the 1980s firmly behind us and stop having the same political conversations, we need to address the root causes of the economic and cultural issues that were central to Iacocca’s politics — issues that have been ignored on the national stage for decades.