Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything

Dear Jared,

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a whole year since we last corresponded. Congrats on your role in getting the First Step Act passed and signed into law. I do hope you learned from the government shutdown fiasco that it is a mistake to generalize any lessons from one successful bipartisan effort. Also, how is your Middle East peace plan going? Is that an awkward question to ask?

It’s time for our annual revisit of your 2016 claim that “Donald Trump is not anti-Semitic and he’s not a racist.” As you recall, I found this claim of yours to be pretty dubious back in 2016, and even more dubious in 2017, and super-dubious in 2018. In the past year, however, you have doubled down on this assertion, most notably in an interview you gave to Axios’ Jonathan Swan.

Hey, I think we’ve discovered an area of agreement! I concur that you can’t not be a racist for 69 years and then run for president as a racist. I do fear, however, that we part ways on the inference to draw from that claim. To me, this simply confirms that Trump has been a racist for much of his life. For you, as you say a minute latter in the clip, “I know who the president is and I have not seen anything in him that is racist.”

My question is simple: are you devoting all your energies to skin care so you can willfully ignore the evidence that your father-in-law is, in fact, a racist?

Consider the evidence from the past year:

Last July, Trump said that immigration was not “good for our country” because it was “changing the culture.”

Last August, former Trump staffer Omarosa Maningault-Newman’s memoir came out. In it, she described Trump using racist language to describe GOP lawyer George Conway, who is half-Filipino. Maningault-Newman wrote that she felt a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.” In response to that memoir, Trump called her a “dog,” which is not exactly the most sensitive of responses.

Last August was a busy month for your father-in-law and racist rhetoric. As my Post colleagues Ashley Parker, Seung Min Kim and Robert Costa wrote, “The month of August... has seen Trump unleash a steady tide of racially charged invective, including questioning the intelligence of basketball star LeBron James, attacking Chinese college students and reviving his attacks on anthem protests by black NFL players.”

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen told interviewers and testified before Congress about Trump’s past racist statements. In his testimony, he stated bluntly, “Mr. Trump is a racist.” He added, “While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way. And, he told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.”

And finally, we arrive at yesterday, when your father-in-law, the president of the United States, tweet-stormed about Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.). He blasted, “ ‘progressive’ Democrat congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world” and then suggested “why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Let’s agree, Jared, that at best Trump’s tweets were radically uninformed. Tlaib was born in Detroit, Pressley was born in Cincinnati, and Ocasio-Cortez was born in New York City. At worst, Jared: Don’t we have to call this racist? Why did Trump presume that three minority women were from somewhere other than the United States? The tweets have been deleted, which further suggests that he knew something was wrong. It’s also telling that no one on the White House staff defended the president when queried from either the New York Times or Washington Post about these tweets.

I am sure you will try to rationalize this rhetoric away as anything other than racist. Still, it seems hard to dispute how Peter Baker described these tweets in his New York Times story: “President Trump woke up on Sunday morning, gazed out at the nation he leads, saw the dry kindling of race relations and decided to throw a match on it. It was not the first time, nor is it likely to be the last. He has a pretty large carton of matches and a ready supply of kerosene.” Or, to put it more plainly: your father-in-law talks and acts like a white nationalist.

Jared, I have to say, the only time you were comfortable talking about Trump and race in that Axios interview was when you claimed that when Democrats call Trump racist, they’re doing a “disservice” to those who suffer from “real racism.” Out of curiosity: Does the president’s recent actions qualify as real racism?

I used to write these letters to you out of sorrow at your own willful ignorance. This year, my letter comes out of anger, the anger I feel when I see that my synagogue has had to hire armed security because of the surge in anti-Semitism. I am sure you would attribute none of this to your father-in-law. We will have to agree to disagree there, because to me he is entirely responsible. Putting that to one side, however, here’s the thing: As president, Trump has done nothing to combat the racial strife and religious bigotry that has surged during his presidency. That seems like a failure of leadership.

The president is a bigot. You, by denying that fact, are a coward. You have left this country worse for wear, and I look forward to the day when you stop sullying the public office you hold.

Sincerely,

Daniel Drezner