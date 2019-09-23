A few years into Donald Trump’s radical rethinking of U.S. trade policy, it would be safe to say that the results have been meager. The U.S.-South Korea free-trade agreement was renegotiated with only token changes. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement was negotiated to replace NAFTA, except that the two deals are pretty similar, and it is not clear that the Trump administration has the juice to get it ratified. The steel tariffs appear to have accomplished little beyond bankrupting U.S. steel producers. And the trade war with China has stirred recession talk in the United States.

To be fair, however, there is one dynamic that can get the Trump administration to start talking more positively about trade: the possibility of another country doing a deal with China.

For Exhibit A, consider what Axios’s Alayna Treene reports about a possible free-trade agreement with Iceland: The nation “offers little to the U.S. from a financial perspective. But the Arctic country is strategically located, and the president’s national security team has emphasized the importance of investing in the region.” Treene quotes an administration official who explains, “There is a national security importance to that region — being able to strike trade deals and build an alliance with us and not China or Russia.” This tracks with other episodes in which the Trump administration has pushed back on Chinese influence in recent years.

So now we know that the Trump administration would be willing to negotiate a free-trade agreement if China or Russia poses a strategic threat to a region that is vital to U.S. national security. Which is great, but it raises an awkward question: Why did Trump withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership? The entire logic of the TPP was to cement economic ties with countries in the Pacific Rim that were wary of China.

I guess it took a few years for that logic to seep into senior administration officials’ heads. Alas, the logic has not seeped that far. Recently, the Trump administration has been trying to negotiate trade deals with countries in the Indo-Pacific. As the New York Times’s Ana Swanson and Vindo Goel report, the trade deals being negotiated with India and Japan are the opposite of ambitious: “unlike traditional trade pacts, which cover nearly all sectors of the economy, the India deal appears likely to be confined to only a few sectors and products. … the size of the agreement with India, as well as Japan, differs significantly from previous United States trade deals, like the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.”

It would appear that after 2½ years in power, the Trump administration has finally recognized that it needs to proffer carrots as well as the stick to compete with China on the global stage. This White House is so congenitally bad at this kind of economic diplomacy, however, that a few meager sectoral deals are all it can gin up to be consistent with Trump’s views on trade.

In other words, it has taken most of Trump’s first term to get to a point where his policies resemble some demented facsimile of what prior administrations did with respect to trade. At this rate, Trump will learn the value of the Iran deal right around the time Tehran tests a hydrogen bomb.