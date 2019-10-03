Jared Bernstein, chief economist to former vice president Joe Biden, is a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

I’ve been thinking a lot about inflation lately, which is weird because there hasn’t been that much of it.

Because inflation has been so low for so long, it is creating some great opportunities for people who really need them. That doesn’t mean, of course, that everyone is handily earning enough to make ends meet at current prices. Stagnant earnings and the vast inequalities that have accumulated over recent decades have hurt the living standards of too many American families. Clearly, the prices of many essential goods and services — health care, college tuition, child care — are climbing a lot faster than many people’s incomes.

And yet, overall inflation has remained historically quite low, meaning the prices of a lot of other stuff we consume must be growing slower than average. Using the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for overall price growth, over the past 10 years (August 2009 to August 2019), consumer inflation has risen on average 1.5 percent per year, just a tick up from its lowest 10-year growth rate in the history of the data, going back to 1959. Consider, for example, energy costs, which are up a mere 1.4 percent per year over the decade. That little number is actually a huge problem: Since most of our energy consumption is still fossil fuels, it signals just how underpriced energy is given its contribution to global warming. But it’s still holding down overall prices. Same for many of the electronic goods we know and love. Once you factor in what they can do compared with what they could do a decade ago, laptops, for example, have massively fallen in price.

Economists don’t have a great explanation for the slowing in overall prices, but some leading ideas include Internet shopping and increased globalization. Both factors are surely in play, but the fact is they’ve both been around for a while, and their impact has somewhat leveled off. Also, once you break down inflation’s components, you find that the slowdown is mostly in the services category, not in the goods that are imported from abroad and often sold at discount online or in big-box stores. One interesting factor holding down prices is a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy having to do with our expectations. The Federal Reserve has convinced people that it will do what it takes to keep inflation around its 2 percent target, and so that’s what we’ve come to expect (the phrase is “well-anchored inflationary expectations”).

So has slower inflation led to faster real wage and income growth? In some short periods, yes, like in 2015, when sharply falling energy prices gave the buying power of wages and incomes a big boost. But over longer periods, weak inflation tends to be correlated with weak incomes, especially for low- and moderate-income families. In fact, both trends reflect an underlying problem of an underheated economy.

Sometimes in economics, as in life, the solution is embedded in the problem. Because inflation has been so unthreatening, the Federal Reserve has generally kept their feet off the economic brakes, even as unemployment has dropped to levels that, earlier in our history, pumped up inflation. In fact, in recent months, even with unemployment near a 50-year low, the Fed has been lowering the benchmark interest rate they control to offset economic jitters from the trade war and slower global growth (the trade war, by the way, adds slightly to inflationary pressures by raising the consumer price of imports).

Whatever its causes, low inflation is bequeathing a very important opportunity to the U.S. economy: It is allowing us to run hotter-for-longer labor markets that are providing real opportunities to people who typically might have been left behind under more normal conditions. These workers — often in rural areas with fewer jobs on offer or toiling in very low-paying jobs in services — have the least bargaining clout. But when they can incant some version of “take this job and shove it!” they can move up.

We see this in recent news about low-wage workers upgrading their jobs. We see it in workers with criminal records getting a much closer look from employers than would be the case at higher unemployment. We see it in workers with disabilities getting the chance they deserve to contribute to the workplace. We see it in employers allowing their workers a chance to better balance life and work. Here’s how one restaurant owner recently put it: “It used to be that you’d look at résumés, and some things were an automatic disqualifier. Now there’s really no disqualifier. Anyone who comes in, we’ll interview them.”

Low inflation is at the heart of these beneficent developments, as it has allowed powerful policymakers such as Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell to grow more comfortable with a degree of labor market tightness that spooked such leaders in the past, as they feared spiraling inflation was just around the corner.

By now, we’ve been around enough corners that we know this isn’t the case: Inflation is, as noted, well-anchored at low rates. That could, of course, change. In fact, much research finds that there still is a relationship between tight labor markets and faster price growth. It’s just much diminished.

Thus, should inflation begin to rise, as it may well do, the key job for policymakers is to manage that development without tossing out the critical benefits the country has been getting from low inflation. Inflation has been so low for so long that there’s no reason to freak out if it settles in at a higher rate for a while (if it accelerates quickly, that’s a different story, calling for more aggressive rate hikes).

But until then, let us continue to analyze and document the benefits of full employment, especially as the inflationary costs of achieving those benefits are so uniquely low.

Note: I’ll be speaking about these issues today, Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Brookings Institution. The conference can be live-streamed at this address [brookings.edu].